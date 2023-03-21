Liberty Military Housing Earns an All-Time High Score for Resident Satisfaction

Huntington Beach, CA, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Military Housing, an employee-owned company, received the 2022 SatisFacts Company Award for delivering an exceptional resident experience, marking the ninth consecutive year Liberty has been recognized for its dedication to military service members and their families. SatisFacts, a third party, conducts surveys that measure the resident experience at three touchpoints, move-in, work order, and move-out. Residents score each interaction with Liberty team members on a 5-point scale. For 2022, they have reported Liberty's service satisfaction score as 4.64 out of 5.00, with 38,740 completed resident satisfaction surveys. In addition to receiving the SatisFacts Company Award, 164 Liberty communities were recognized with the SatisFacts Property Award.

From 2017 to 2022, Liberty has seen an increase of 70.22% in Exceptional scores.

Exceptional scores range from 4.50-5.00. Resident response rates have increased by 70.38% from 2017 to 2022.

The SatisFacts Index provides a benchmark for resident satisfaction compared to other privatized military housing providers and conventional multifamily housing companies. Liberty uses the scores to elevate resident satisfaction, retention, and community performance.

"I am proud to work alongside veterans, military-connected team members, and multifamily housing professionals who work daily to provide military families with the exemplary service and quality homes they deserve. At Liberty, we recognize that we have room for improvement and the increased scores this year were the result of our team addressing surveys where the resident indicated we did not meet our standards or expectations, then making the necessary adjustments. As we celebrate receiving an all-time high score, we remain dedicated to focusing on the feedback our residents provide to continue improving the sustainability of military communities in support of the military's greater mission at home and abroad." said Philip J. Rizzo, CEO.



About Liberty Military Housing

Liberty Military Housing, formerly Lincoln Military Housing, is the leading privatized housing provider and the largest employee-owned company in the multifamily industry. Liberty provides over 36,000 homes in over 200 communities across ten states and the District of Columbia. We are proud of the award-winning communities we build and manage and continue looking ahead to new ways of serving military families, our team, and our partners. Our mission is to contribute to military readiness and morale by ensuring military families live in homes and communities built and maintained to the highest standards. Liberty was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DoD) partnership. For more information about Liberty Military Housing, please visit www.livelmh.com.



About SatisFacts

SatisFacts is the leading provider of resident surveys, focusing on multifamily retention and reputation management. With over 15 years of experience and serving over 3 million units nationwide, SatisFacts' surveys provide actionable feedback to help increase resident satisfaction and property management companies' overall bottom lines. To learn more about the services they provide, please visit www.satisfacts.com. SatisFacts is a division of Internet Brands®.

Attachment