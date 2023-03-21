EDF:Press release on the filing of the Universal Registration Document 2022 and Annual Financial Report

English French

Press release on the filing of the Universal Registration Document 2022 and Annual Financial Report

Paris, 21 March 2023. EDF’s Universal registration document for the 2022 financial year was filed today with the French financial markets’ authority (Autorité des marchés financiers).

The following documents are included in the Universal Registration Document:

the 2022 Annual Financial Report;

the report of the Board of Directors, including the report on corporate governance and information on social, environmental and societal responsibility (including the non-financial performance statement and the vigilance plan);

a description of the share buyback program.





The universal registration document is available on EDF website at the following address and is available in compliance with the regulation:

https://www.edf.fr/en/the-edf-group/dedicated-sections/investors-shareholders/regulated-information



