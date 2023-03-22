Global Joint Pain Injections Market Size & Share Revenue Is Projected to Surpass Around $10.75 Billion Mark by 2030, Growing at a CAGR) of 7.9%

New York, NY, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Joint Pain Injections Market By Product (Corticosteroid Injections, Hyaluronic Acid Injections, Platelet-Rich Plasma Injections, And Others), By Joint Type (Knee And Ankle, Hip, Shoulder And Elbow, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, And Online Pharmacies), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Joint Pain Injections Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 4.75 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 10.75 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.9% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

What are Joint Pain Injections? How big is the Joint Pain Injections Industry?

Joint Pain Injections Report Coverage & Overview:

Joint pain injections are inoculated in joints for relieving pain and reducing swelling as well as discomfort in patients. An increase in number of patients suffering from joint ailments and unmet medical conditions has spurred the demand for joint pain injections. With the massive occurrence of joint pains witnessed in the elderly population and the easy availability of effective treatments have enhanced the popularity of joint pain injections in the healthcare sector. Massive focus on improving the healthcare infrastructure has culminated in humungous growth for the joint pain injections industry along with adding value proposition to the medical device.

Global Joint Pain Injections Market: Growth Dynamics

Rise in cases of arthritis and musculoskeletal conditions has resulted in large-scale demand for joint pain injections for treating such medical conditions. This is predicted to be a key factor in the expansion of the global joint pain injections market. Burgeoning demand for cost-efficient medical treatment for age-related disorders such as osteoarthritis will prompt the growth of the global industry in the years ahead. Launching of new technologies in the healthcare sector and the growing requirement of reducing pain and inflammation in knee and joints will boost global business trends.

Nonetheless, the surge in costs of joint pain injections along with less awareness about the relief and comfort provided by these products to joints can impede the global market growth. However, an increase in fund allocation to research & development activities related to medical research will proliferate the size of the global market and will provide the industry with new growth opportunities.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4.75 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 10.75 billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.9% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Seikagaku Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Flexion Therapeutics, Sanofi S.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Wright Medical Group N.V., Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bioventus, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, and Pfizer, Inc. Key Segment By Product, By Joint Type, By Distribution Channel and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Joint Pain Injections Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global joint pain injections market is sectored into product, joint type, distribution channel, and region.

On basis of product, the global joint pain injections industry is divided into corticosteroid injections, platelet-rich plasma injections, hyaluronic acid injections, and others. Furthermore, the platelet-rich plasma injections segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR over the assessment period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to increase in the clinical trials performed on patients to empirically prove the effectiveness of joint pain treatment on patients. Moreover, a rise in the rate of approval of platelet-rich plasma injection treatment for people suffering from joint pain is likely to help the global market ascend to new heights of growth.

Based on joint type, the global joint pain injections market is divided into knee and ankle, shoulder and elbow, hip, and others segments. Furthermore, the knee and ankle segment is predicted to account majorly towards the global market share over the forecast timespan. The segmental growth can be attributed to the exponential demand for intra-articular injections for efficiently managing knee pain and treating osteoarthritis of the knee.

In terms of distribution channel, the global joint pain injections industry is segmented into retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies segments. Moreover, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted lucratively towards the global joint pain injections market share in 2021. The segmental expansion is attributed to the growing necessity of hospitalizing subjects suffering from orthopedic & autoimmune disorders such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Nonetheless, the retail pharmacies segment is predicted to account remarkably for the global industry share over the forecast timespan. The segmental growth from 2022 to 2030 can be credited to the large-scale presence of a robust retail pharmacy network across the globe.

The global Joint Pain Injections market is segmented as follows:

Joint Pain Injections Market By Product (Corticosteroid Injections, Hyaluronic Acid Injections, Platelet-Rich Plasma Injections, And Others), By Joint Type (Knee And Ankle, Hip, Shoulder And Elbow, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, And Online Pharmacies), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Joint Pain Injections market include -

Seikagaku Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Flexion Therapeutics

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Bioventus

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Joint Pain Injections market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 7.9% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Joint Pain Injections market size was valued at around US$ 4.75 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10.75 billion by 2030.

The industry is slated to expand at a notable rate due to the rise in knee and ankle injuries as well as sports injuries along with growing incidences of musculoskeletal disorders witnessed in old people.

Based on product, hyaluronic acid injections segment accounted for the largest market share in the year 2021

On basis of joint type, the knee and ankle segment is predicted to dominate the global market share over 2022-2030

In terms of distribution channels, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the highest industry share in 2021

On the basis of region, the North American region was the leading revenue generator for the global market in 2021

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Joint Pain Injections industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Joint Pain Injections Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Joint Pain Injections Industry?

What segments does the Joint Pain Injections Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Joint Pain Injections Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product, By Joint Type, By Distribution Channel and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The North American region is anticipated to dominate the global joint pain injections market by 2030. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to rise in occurrence of musculoskeletal disorders, surging aging population, and strong presence of reputed players in the sub-continent. In addition to this, easy access to enhanced healthcare facilities in the region will help joint pain injections industry flourish in North America. With large number of patients opting for joint pain injections treatment in countries such as Canada and the U.S., the joint pain injections market in North America is predicted to witness an exponential surge in the foreseeable future.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In December 2022, AbbVie Pharmaceuticals, a global player in biopharmaceutical industry, launched RINVOQ, a medicine used for treating adults suffering from rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis. Reportedly, the medicine is found effective in reducing swelling, stiffness, inflammation, and pain in joints of patients affected due to psoriatic and rheumatoid arthritis. Moreover, the move will encourage firms in the joint pain injections industry to follow the suit and develop new products, thereby steering the growth of the global market.

Joint Pain Injections Market: Opportunities

Increase in patient pool suffering from arthritis to open new facades of growth for the global market

A prominent increase in the geriatric population and surge in the patient population pool suffering from arthritis has resulted in humungous demand for effective treatment for joint pains. This, in turn, has created new growth avenues for the global joint pain injections industry. In addition to this, the launching of new medical therapies for treating joint pains and an increase in the allocation of funds for medical research by private players and government agencies will promote the expansion of the global market.

