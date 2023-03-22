Finnish English

Sievi Capital Plc

Stock Exchange Release

22 March 2023 at 1:10 pm EET

Inside information: The CEO of Sievi Capital Plc to change

Sievi Capital Plc’s Board of Directors and CEO Jussi Majamaa have agreed that Majamaa will leave his position as the CEO of the company immediately on 22 March 2023. The search process for appointing a new CEO has commenced.

Ville Nikulainen has been appointed as the interim CEO of Sievi Capital as of 22 March 2023. Nikulainen has extensive and international work experience from financial, managerial, and board of directors duties, including serving as the CFO of Mint of Finland Ltd. and Assemblin Oy, as well as serving in other financial management duties at Stora Enso Oyj and Uponor Corporation, among others.

In conjunction with the above, the Board of Directors has decided to appoint the interim CFO of the company, Tuomas Joensuu (M.Sc., Econ.), as the CFO of the company as of 22 March 2023. Joensuu has been with Sievi Capital since 2019, and prior to his position as the interim CFO, he worked with the company’s investment activities and development of its target companies, as well as supported the financial management functions of the company.

”We want to thank Jussi for his contribution to the management of Sievi Capital’s investment activities and the development of the company, including after the company initiated a change in strategy to transform from a private equity investment company towards an industrial group built around the business of KH-Koneet Group. We wish Jussi success in his future endeavours”, says Juha Karttunen, Chairman of Sievi Capital’s Board of Directors.

SIEVI CAPITAL PLC

Juha Karttunen

Chairman of the Board of Directors

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Chairman of the Board of Directors Juha Karttunen, tel. +358 40 555 4727

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.sievicapital.fi

Sievi Capital is a partner for Finnish entrepreneurs. We are on a transformation journey from a private equity investment company into a conglomerate. Our medium-term objective is to become an industrial group built around the business of our target company KH-Koneet Group. Sievi Capital’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

