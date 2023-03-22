Aziyo Biologics and Sientra Announce SimpliDerm® Partnership to Improve Women’s Access to Biologics for Soft Tissue Reconstruction

SILVER SPRING, Md. and IRVINE, Calif., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZYO) (“Aziyo”), a company that develops and commercializes biologic products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them, and Sientra, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIEN) (“Sientra”), a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgery, today announced they have entered into an agreement to expand the distribution of Aziyo’s SimpliDerm product line. Under the agreement terms, Aziyo will grant Sientra certain non-exclusive rights in the United States to market, sell and distribute SimpliDerm for select use in reconstruction surgery.



“At Aziyo, our mission is to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients they serve. With this partnership, we significantly expand women’s access to biologic solutions necessary for successful reconstruction procedures,” said Randy Mills, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Aziyo Biologics. “We are excited to partner with Sientra, a proven commercial company that brings a highly-specialized commercial team with reach and relationships to help drive growth of the SimpliDerm portfolio in reconstructive surgery. This agreement is intended to help drive meaningful revenue growth and support our strategy of quickly and profitably expanding the reach of our proprietary biologics platforms.”

SimpliDerm is a pre-hydrated human acellular dermal matrix (hADM) that uses a proprietary process to preserve key growth factors of native dermis that support faster integration and more rapid revascularization while demonstrating a lower risk of inflammatory response. Due to this unique process, SimpliDerm has been able to provide a pliable, conforming matrix in a ready-to-use format and achieve a sterility assurance level (SAL) of 10-6.

“At Sientra, we believe that putting the best products in the hands of the most qualified surgeons leads to the most optimal results. The partnership with Aziyo allows our customer to access the innovative SimpliDerm portfolio to provide the industry’s most compelling reconstruction portfolio,” said Ron Menezes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sientra. “The addition of SimpliDerm to our portfolio fits perfectly with our strategy of being the leader in reconstruction, while enhancing our path to profitability.”

SimpliDerm is to be used for the repair or replacement of damaged or insufficient integumental tissue or for other homologous uses of human integument.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo develops and commercializes biologic products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Aziyo’s mission is to humanize medical devices to improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.Aziyo.com.

About Sientra

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Sientra is a medical aesthetics company exclusively focused on plastic surgery. The Company’s mission is to offer proprietary innovations and unparalleled partnerships that radically advance how plastic surgeons think, work and care for their patients. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company’s product portfolio includes its Sientra round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking Allox2® breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, the Viality™ with AuraClens™ fat transfer system, and BIOCORNEUM®, the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons(*). For more information, visit www.sientra.com.

(*) Data on file.

INDICATIONS FOR USE

SimpliDerm® is to be used for the repair or replacement of damaged or insufficient integumental tissue. It may also be used for the repair, reinforcement, or supplemental support of soft tissue defects or any other homologous use of human integument. Each package of SimpliDerm® is intended for use in one patient on a single occasion by a licensed physician.