Redwood Logistics Raises $200,000 for Chicago-Based Danny Did Foundation

CHICAGO, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families across the country continue to lose loved ones to Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP), Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing supply chain and logistics companies in North America, today announced their contribution to the Danny Did Foundation . The Danny Did Foundation is a nonprofit organization advancing public awareness of SUDEP and providing aid for those affected. Epilepsy impacts 65 million people globally, and an estimated 50,000 deaths occur worldwide each year due to SUDEP. To support the cause, Redwood was able to raise $209,125, half from an annual employee fundraising competition called the Redwood Games and the rest from a company match.



“The Danny Did Foundation cause is one that resonates with us here at Redwood,” said Todd Berger, President, Redwood. “The organization’s founders are local Chicagoans making a difference locally and nationally. We were able to identify the Danny Did Foundation as a partner that is truly bringing awareness and an impact to a community that needed attention.”

Founded by Chicagoans Mike and Mariann Stanton in January 2010 after the death of their four-year-old son Danny, the Danny Did Foundation works toward its mission to prevent deaths caused by seizures with these main goals in mind: advancing public awareness of SUDEP, enhancing SUDEP education and disclosure between medical professionals and families affected by seizures, and the mainstreaming of seizure detection and prediction devices that may assist in preventing seizure-related deaths.

“Being selected as the charity beneficiary of the Redwood Games was a highlight of our year. The time and energy Redwood employees gave to raise funds for our cause was incredible,” said Mariann Stanton. “Our mantra is to ‘enjoy life,’ just like our son Danny did. Watching the Redwood team have fun and enjoy life while making a difference was a great example of that credo in action. The employee’s incredible donations plus the company match will fund seizure detection devices that provide safety and peace of mind for families who cope with epilepsy. We are so grateful for Redwood’s willingness to roll up their sleeves and take action.”

The Redwood Games is Redwood's annual fundraising event that encourages friendly competition, with employees spread across dozens of fundraising teams in the spirit of raising money for an organization that serves a community in need. The months-long event also acts as a collaborative initiative to bring Redwood employees together to meet new colleagues, exercise teamwork, and raise significant funds for organizations doing great work.

“Through our Redwood Games initiative, we were not only able to raise awareness and funds for the Danny Did Foundation, but also bring together Redwood and local communities to rally around a great cause,” continued Berger. “Whether it be inflatable jousting, food trucks, raffles, beard shaving, golf scrambles or music performances, Redwood brought creativity and culture to support the fight against epilepsy.”

Prior recipients of annual Redwood Games fundraising efforts include St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, first responders, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and Heroes and Horses.

Learn more about Redwood’s workplace culture of philanthropy and career opportunities, and donate to the Danny Did Foundation to add to the impact.

