Illumio Named to JMP Securities Cyber 66 List of Hottest Privately Held Cybersecurity Companies

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio, Inc., the Zero Trust Segmentation company, today announced that it has been named to JMP Securities Cyber 66. This annual report highlights the most well-positioned private cybersecurity companies who are building growth, influencing the industry, and showcasing continued innovation and strength even through difficult macroeconomic circumstances.



This honor follows yet another year of record growth for Illumio, which recently announced that it delivered record performance for all top-line metrics in fiscal year 2023, including bookings of over $100 million in the fourth quarter alone. In the past year, Illumio also launched Illumio Endpoint, a new solution to stop endpoint ransomware from spreading across the attack surface. Additionally, the Illumio ZTS Platform is proven to stop ransomware four times faster than EDR alone in an attack emulation by Bishop Fox.

“Today’s restrictive macroeconomic environment has exacerbated the need for technology and cybersecurity vendors to consistently prove the ROI and efficacy of their products as customer demands and budgets evolve with the market,” says report co-author Trevor Walsh, director of equity research at JMP Securities, A Citizens Company. “Particularly as ransomware and other cyberattacks continue to inflict damage, we’re seeing more organizations turn to Zero Trust Segmentation to reduce risk and curtail the business impact of breaches, while making the most of tightening budgets.”



“Organizations cannot afford to be losing millions in business downtime or in payouts to ransomware attackers. As more organizations confront today’s economic reality with resilience and stability, we will continue to focus on delivering innovative technology that protects our customers and partners and reduces their risk,” said Andrew Rubin, CEO and co-founder at Illumio. “Illumio will also continue to deliver balanced, responsible growth as we support our customers and build on the growing demand for Zero Trust Segmentation. We appreciate JMP Securities’ recognition of Illumio as a market leader in not only Zero Trust Segmentation but also in cybersecurity innovation overall.”

About Illumio

Illumio, the Zero Trust Segmentation Company, stops breaches and ransomware from spreading across the hybrid attack surface. The Illumio ZTS Platform visualizes all traffic flows between workloads, devices, and the internet, automatically sets granular segmentation policies to control communications, and isolates high-value assets and compromised systems proactively or in response to active attacks. Illumio protects organizations of all sizes, from Fortune 100 to small business, by stopping breaches and ransomware in minutes, saving millions of dollars in application downtime, and accelerating cloud and digital transformation projects.

Contact Information

Holly Pyper

comms-team@illumio.com

669.800.5000



