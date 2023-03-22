Progress Recognized by Gartner® in the Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Experience Platforms for Second Consecutive Year

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of application development and infrastructure software, today announced it has been recognized in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms1 for the second year in a row. Progress was one of 14 vendors evaluated in the report, which analyzed the company’s overall “Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute” on its digital experience platform.



According to Gartner, “a digital experience platform (DXP) is an integrated set of technologies designed to enable the composition, management, delivery and optimization of contextualized digital experiences across multi-experience customer journeys.”

Progress® Sitefinity® DX delivers intelligent tools for marketers and an extensible platform for developers to create engaging web and cross-channel digital experiences. Progress has significantly expanded its DXP capabilities with the industry-leading Telerik® and Kendo UI® components to support application-based digital experiences across web, mobile, desktop, conversational and other emerging channels of interaction; ThemeBuilder™ Pro to make it easy to implement design systems in applications without coding; MOVEit® secure file transfer to ensure the security of critical data; and Corticon® digital decisioning platform to enable business rules integration with digital experiences.

“There is a clear trend in market demand moving away from single-vendor DXP suites to ecosystems of integrated best-of-breed platforms,” said Loren Jarrett, General Manager, Digital Experience, Progress. “We believe this recognition by Gartner validates what we hear from our customers, which is that Progress is at the forefront of this evolution—providing modern enterprises with a more agile approach that integrates with existing technologies to help organizations build the most modern and successful digital experiences across websites and applications.”

Sitefinity DX is highly regarded for its ease of implementation, comprehensive capabilities and ease of use for marketers and developers. It is consistently praised as the right fit DXP for organizations across industries, regions and company sizes. Most recently, it was named by G2 as a 2023 Best Software Awards winner and as a “Leader” in GigaOm’s 2022 Radar for Digital Experience Platforms.

In addition to being named in this year’s Magic Quadrant, Gartner Peer Insights™ reviews about Progress include:

“Progress Sitefinity platform is no longer just an option for our company; actually, it is the main requirement and daily-used component for us that enables us to remain competitive. Progress Sitefinity offers an attractive and adaptable digital experience framework with vastly expanded multi-channel material, unification and advanced analytics capabilities.” – Financial Data Analyst, IT Services



“Progress Sitefinity is an excellent software that is easy to use and has helped us to effectively and easily manage our content, by creating engaging contents faster and building pleasing digital experiences for our customers.” – Marketing Manager, Healthcare and Biotech



“I have tried a number of platforms and have come to the conclusion that Progress Sitefinity is one the best options. This is not only a powerful digital experience platform that helps me improve the performance and efficiency of our websites, but it's also a smart automation cloud that has relieved me of a number of tedious jobs.” – Global Strategic Account Manager, Consumer Goods



For more information about Sitefinity DX, go to h ttps://www.progress.com/digital-experience . A complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms report is available here .

