Circana Is Extending Its Industry-Leading, Cloud-Based Liquid Data Platform to Accelerate Growth in General Merchandise and Foodservice

Chicago, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, formerly IRI and The NPD Group, is expanding its industry-leading Liquid Data technology platform for CPG, retail and media to generate new levels of growth for general merchandise and foodservice. Liquid Data is an end-to-end tracking to activation platform and has the flexibility to be deployed in any public cloud environment, including Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle Cloud. Liquid Data also supports hybrid and private cloud deployments, so companies can keep their data safe behind their firewalls while taking full advantage of Liquid Data’s capabilities.

With hundreds of integrated third-party data sets and access to over 2,500 embedded algorithms, Liquid Data can be further enriched with clients’ first-party data whether that data is on their servers or in a public cloud. Circana’s clients have the ability to integrate multiple different data sets and leverage sophisticated analytics to create and recommend specific action steps to propel growth.

“Historically, companies have struggled to integrate consumer data with their own proprietary data due to the technological constraints of limited cloud-deployment options,” said Ash Patel, chief technology and transformation officer, Circana. “The open, cloud-based nature of Liquid Data puts clients back in control of their technology strategies with access to more data for comprehensive decision-making while keeping their first-party data safe and secure.”

Liquid Data is relied on by thousands of global clients, who can utilize the solution’s cloud-based flexibility to take control of their technology strategy. Integrating Circana’s point-of-sale and panel data covering 26 industries, frequent shopper data from loyalty cards, hundreds of third-party data sets and proprietary client data, Liquid Data provides businesses with a comprehensive view of their consumers, enabling them to make informed decisions and drive growth.

Circana is the leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through unparalleled technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world’s leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand and outpace the competition. Learn more at www.circana.com.

