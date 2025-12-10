Circana Announces Ian Hamilton as President of General Merchandise

Chicago, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana LLC today announced the appointment of Ian Hamilton as President of General Merchandise, effective immediately. In this expanded role, Hamilton will oversee all General Merchandise operations and drive strategic initiatives to strengthen the company's market position and deliver exceptional value to clients across multiple sectors.

“Ian has consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership, strategic vision, and an unwavering commitment to excellence throughout his nearly two decades with NPD and Circana,” said Stuart Aitken, Chief Executive Officer of Circana. “His deep understanding of our clients’ needs, combined with his proven track record of driving growth and innovation, makes him the ideal leader to guide our general merchandise division into its next phase of expansion.”

Hamilton began leading Circana’s Technology sector in 2014, which evolved to include Home and Office Supplies and, in 2024, became the Hardlines sector with the addition of Automotive. Under his leadership, Circana launched innovative solutions such as Technology industry Forecasting, AI PC analytics, B2B Technology receipt analytics, and more. He also played a pivotal role in developing the company’s technology business in Asia—driving significant growth among China-based clients—and preparing for the launch of Tech and Home industry services in Europe in 2026. International expansion has been a cornerstone of his work, positioning Circana as a trusted global partner.

Hamilton brings to the General Merchandise role a unique combination of analytical rigor, commercial acumen, and strategic vision developed over 18 years with the organization. He holds a Masters in Entrepreneurship from San Diego State University and has built his career on leveraging data and insights to solve complex business challenges for clients.

“I'm honored to take on this role at such an exciting time for Circana,” said Hamilton. “We have an exceptional team, deep client relationships, and tremendous momentum in the marketplace. I look forward to working closely with our clients and partners to deliver the insights and solutions they need to succeed in an increasingly dynamic business landscape. The general merchandise industries represent enormous opportunity globally, and I'm energized to lead our continued investment in capabilities that drive real business impact.”

“Joanne Sackett, former President of General Merchandise, who joined The NPD Group in 2005, will depart Circana at the end of the year to pursue new opportunities,” added Aitken. “We’re deeply grateful for her leadership through major transformations and wish her the best in her new chapter.”

With Hamilton's leadership and the company's continued investment in talent and capabilities, Circana is exceptionally well-positioned to serve clients' growing needs across general merchandise categories and maintain its position as the industry's most trusted advisor.

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.