Circana Research Reveals SNAP Households Spend 23% More Annually on CPG Food and Beverages Than Non-SNAP Households

Chicago, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research from Circana LLC reveals that households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) spend 23% more per household on CPG food and beverages than non-SNAP households. The research highlights the significant purchasing power and distinct shopping behaviors of this vital consumer segment, which now accounts for $336 billion in total CPG food and beverage spending.





The comprehensive study delves into the shifting dynamics of SNAP shoppers, uncovering that despite a decline in EBT payment usage over the past year, SNAP shoppers continue to be a highly valuable segment for retailers. Key findings from the report include:

SNAP households make 29% more shopping trips compared to non-SNAP households.

75% of SNAP food and beverage spending is on name brands.

Food retailers are gaining share of SNAP shoppers’ spending along with club stores and e-commerce.

“Despite recent economic shifts and changes in benefit payments, SNAP households continue to be a powerhouse consumer group for the CPG industry,” said Sally Lyons Wyatt, executive vice president and practice leader, Circana. “They make 29% more trips than non-SNAP households and contribute significant spending, particularly in essential aisles like beverage, refrigerated, and frozen foods, underscoring the need for tailored strategies. Retailers and manufacturers who prioritize value, convenience, and the specific needs of these shoppers will be best positioned for growth.”

Circana’s research highlights that food retailers account for the largest share of SNAP channel dollar spend (46%), marking an increase from the previous year. The findings also reveal that SNAP shoppers are utilizing EBT payments more frequently for online purchases compared to non-SNAP shoppers, reflecting a growing emphasis on convenience and value in their buying habits. The report delves into category performance, channel dynamics, and regional trends, providing actionable insights for brands and retailers to better connect with this audience.

