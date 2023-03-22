Anteriad Closes New Clients Including Arizent, HPE and Nisbets, Delivers 180x ROI for ServiceNow, and Updates Anteriad Marketing Cloud

Rye Brook, NY, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global B2B marketing solution provider Anteriad today announced a variety of milestones that point to the company’s strong momentum as more B2B marketers embrace innovative data-driven marketing in an evolving market. In the past few months, Anteriad has closed deals with a number of new clients around the globe including Nisbets, HPE, Open Space, Tufin, ECI Software Solutions, On Process Technology and Arizent.

“Anteriad helps the world’s leading B2B brands drive significant improvements in ROI. Our customers get in front of their customers faster using our data, expertise and cloud-based technology that can scale to fit our customers’ needs. We’re seeing strong momentum going into Q2 as we continue to expand our client base and our solution set at a global level,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO at Anteriad.

Anteriad’s quality data, deep analytics and advanced activation drives significant performance for customers. For example, ServiceNow turned to Anteriad to reach their new C-Suite buying group; Anteriad created a sophisticated ABM model that drove 180x ROI, based on annual investment across solution categories, with 91% of leads coming from net new companies.

The company’s investment in and continued commitment to high quality data continues to pay off. In a recent test, Anteriad’s Neutronian Certified data has proved more effective than non-certified data. Neutronian worked with Causal IQ to test Anteriad data across three categories: financial services, travel and B2B telco. Anteriad data delivered a 50% better click through rate for financial services, a 40% lower cost per acquisition for B2B telco and a 66% higher click through rate for travel.

Anteriad is propelling B2B marketers forward with even more scalable data-driven solutions. In the most recent release of the Anteriad Marketing Cloud, the account-based marketing platform brings together more data and capabilities to enable Anteriad managed service teams and marketers to create powerful, full-funnel, connected marketing programs using custom audiences to drive ROI.

To continue the company’s momentum and to better serve its global customer base, Anteriad has expanded and hired two new APAC-based salespeople to further accelerate their presence in the region.

Wayne Wong is VP of Sales APAC. Based out of Singapore, Wong is an experienced technology sales leader, with recent experience at Selling Simplified and Quantcast among other leading tech brands.

Allan Cai is Senior Sales Director APAC and a demand generation specialist with experience at Foundry, Selling Simplified and Questex Asia.

