Ress Life Investments A/S publishes annual report

Corporate Announcement no. 10/2023

Annual Report 2022

Copenhagen, 22 March 2023

The Board of Directors and Management have today discussed and approved the Annual Report of Ress Life Investments A/S for the period 1 October 2022 – 31 December 2022.

Key results and highlights:

Ress Life Investments A/S realised a net profit before and after tax of USD 1,787,460 for the period 1 October 2022 - 31 December 2022. Net profit for the period corresponds to a net return on equity of 0.5% and an increase in net asset value of USD 11 per share.





The increase in profit mainly relates to pay-outs of policies offset by administrative expenses and staff costs.





The fair value of the Group’s investment assets increased from USD 303,228,365 at 30 September 2022 to USD 341,991,516 at 31 December 2022.





The Group’s investments in treasury bills decreased from USD 54,544,382 to USD 32,623,714 at 31 December 2022.





Equity stands at USD 387,497,601 at 31 December 2022, corresponding to a net asset value of USD 2,399 per share compared with a net asset value of USD 2,388 at 30 September 2022.





During the period, 697 new ordinary shares were issued and 962 shares were bought back from investors. In addition, 594 of the bought treasury shares were resold to investors and 1,137 treasury shares remain.





Expectations that the life settlement market continues to offer attractive returns, enables Management to take a positive view on future performance.





Questions related to this announcement can be made to the Group's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB, Gustaf Hagerud, telephone (+46) 8 545 282 27, or to the Group’s CEO Michael Hovard Ekmann, email: m i c h ael.hova r d.ekma n n@r e s s l i feinve s tme n ts.com .



Yours sincerely,

Ress Life Investments A/S Board of Directors

