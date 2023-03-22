PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22nd March 2023 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-









Partnership Shares



Purchase Date:



22/03/2023



Share Price:



£ 4.645 Matching Shares



Award Date: 22/03/2023



Share Price:



£ 4.645 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/03/2023 Simon Coles 27 27 2,943 Katy Wilde 27 27 4,659 Alan Dale 27 27 3,035 Benjamin Ford 27 27 1,462 Nicholas Wiles 27 27 1,369 Mark Latham 27 27 892 Tanya Murphy 27 27 986 Christopher Paul 27 27 3,426 Jay Payne 27 27 2,190 Jo Toolan 27 27 4,570 Stephen O’Neill 27 27 422 Anna Holness 27 27 422

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

PayPoint Plc

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138