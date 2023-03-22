PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

 

As a result of transactions on 22nd March 2023 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-

                                

 

 

 		Partnership Shares

Purchase Date:

22/03/2023

Share Price:

£ 4.645		Matching Shares

Award Date: 22/03/2023

Share Price:

£ 4.645		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/03/2023
Simon Coles27272,943
Katy Wilde27274,659
Alan Dale27273,035
Benjamin Ford27271,462
Nicholas Wiles27271,369
Mark Latham2727892
Tanya Murphy2727986
Christopher Paul27273,426
Jay Payne27272,190
Jo Toolan27274,570
Stephen O’Neill2727422
Anna Holness2727422

 

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

 

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

 

PayPoint Plc           

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary              

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

 

http://corporate.paypoint.com/