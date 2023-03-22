Blink Charging Announces Milestone as it Integrates and Rebrands SemaConnect India to Blink

Following the announcement of the Series 3 product, designed specifically for two and three-wheeled EVs, Blink announced the integration and rebrand of SemaConnect India including its facilities, charging network, and EV driver mobile application



Miami Beach, Fla., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the integration and rebranding of recently acquired SemaConnect India to Blink following its acquisition in June 2022.

The former SemaConnect India, has its sales and marketing office in Bangalore from which it controls the sales and deployments of EV charging infrastructure within the region. Since its in-country launch in 2021, more than 100 EV chargers have been deployed at signature locations such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Gurgaon.

“This is another milestone in the advancement of Blink’s global footprint. We are excited to have Blink Charging India as part of the Blink family and look forward to continuing across the APAC region with the Blink brand,” said Michael D. Farkas, Founder and CEO of Blink Charging. “As e-mobility continues to grow around the world it is necessary that we are meeting the unique charging needs of drivers and property owners and Blink Charging India will help meet those needs.”

As India experiences significant growth in EV sales, with forecasts of 12 million to 13 million new two-wheel EVs and one million new four-wheel EVs being sold annually by 2030, the Indian market is in need to rapidly grow its EV charging infrastructure. In response, Blink recently announced at CES 2023 the Series 3, an EV charging solution designed for the two- and three-wheel market, which directly solves the need of the market's projected 30 million unit demand.

SemaConnect India was acquired by Blink as part of its acquisition of SemaConnect Inc. that added nearly 13,000 EV chargers to Blink’s existing footprint, 3,800 site host locations, and more than 150,000 registered EV driver members.

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed nearly 66,000 charging ports across 27 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

