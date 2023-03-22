New York, USA, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Cancer Market Size to Propel With the Active Participation of Key Leading Such as Bayer, MedImmune, Daiichi Sankyo, Genentech, Merck, and Others, Assesses DelveInsight

The dynamics of the brain cancer market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, rising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period.

DelveInsight’s Brain Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, brain cancer emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Brain Cancer Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the brain cancer market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 2.7 billion in 2021.

in 2021. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total primary brain tumor incident cases in the 7MM were approximately 60K in 2021.

Leading brain cancer companies such as Orbus Therapeutics, Kazia Therapeutics, Bayer, MedImmune, Immunomic Therapeutics, Kintara Therapeutics, Medicenna Therapeutics, Servier, Genentech, Merck, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, and others are developing novel brain cancer drugs that can be available in the brain cancer market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel brain cancer drugs that can be available in the brain cancer market in the coming years. The promising brain cancer therapies in the pipeline include Eflornithine + Lomustine, Paxalisib, Regorafenib, Durvalumab (MEDI4736), ITI-1000, VAL-083, MDNA55, Vorasidenib , and others.

and others. The frequency of brain cancer increases with age, with more occurrences in individuals aged 65 and older.

Certain industrial chemicals or solvents have been linked to a higher risk of developing brain cancer. Although inconclusive, evidence suggests that people working in oil refining, rubber manufacturing, or drug manufacturing have a higher incidence of certain brain tumors.

On November 11, 2022, TME Pharma N.V. announced the publication of the submitted abstract by conference organizers of positive interim data from the GLORIA Phase I/II clinical trial expansion arm with NOX-A12 combined with radiotherapy and bevacizumab (biosimilar of Avastin®) in first-line MGMT unmethylated brain cancer (glioblastoma) patients.

On November 09, 2022, Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused drug development company, announced today that the final data from its phase II study of paxalisib in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma would be the subject of an oral presentation at the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) annual meeting, which will be held from November 17-20 in Tampa, FL.

, an oncology-focused drug development company, announced today that the final data from its phase II study of paxalisib in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma would be the subject of an oral presentation at the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) annual meeting, which will be held from November 17-20 in Tampa, FL. In October 2022, the FDA approved NovAccess Global’s TLR-AD1 Orphan Drug Application. The FDA broadens the scope of the company’s submission, accelerating the path to immunotherapy for glioblastoma.

In April 2022, Kazia Therapeutics announced that the Phase II study of paxalisib in glioblastoma had achieved final completion, and data suggested that the safety profile of paxalisib was highly consistent with previous clinical studies and data is to be presented at an upcoming international clinical oncology conference and company will continue the investigation in this multi-drug GBM AGILE study.

announced that the Phase II study of paxalisib in glioblastoma had achieved final completion, and data suggested that the safety profile of paxalisib was highly consistent with previous clinical studies and data is to be presented at an upcoming international clinical oncology conference and company will continue the investigation in this multi-drug GBM AGILE study. In March 2022, Medicenna Therapeutics presented a corporate overview of MDNA55, which has been studied in 5 clinical trials, including a Phase IIb trial for recurrent GBM, at the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference.

presented a corporate overview of MDNA55, which has been studied in 5 clinical trials, including a Phase IIb trial for recurrent GBM, at the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference. In January 2022, Orbus Therapeutics announced that the Phase III eflornithine STELLAR study reached full patient enrollment in patients with anaplastic astrocytoma.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major brain cancer market share @ Brain Cancer Market Report

Brain Cancer Overview

A brain tumor, also known as an intracranial tumor and central nervous system (CNS) tumors are a group of diseases that share the abnormal development of mass lesions in the brain, spinal cord, or its coverings. A brain tumor is classified into two types: primary and metastatic. The exact brain cancer causes are unknown. Risk factors frequently influence the development of brain tumors, but most do not directly cause a brain tumor.

The brain tumor symptoms vary depending on where the tumor is located and can be general or specific. Headaches, seizures, personality or memory changes, nausea or vomiting, fatigue, drowsiness, sleep problems, memory problems, and changes in the ability to walk or perform daily activities are examples of general symptoms caused by tumor pressure on the brain or spinal cord. The majority of brain tumors are not diagnosed until symptoms appear. Generally, a brain tumor is diagnosed using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).





Brain Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 60K incident cases of primary brain tumors in the 7MM in 2021.

Among the EU-4 countries, the incident population of primary brain tumors was maximum in Italy in 2021.

The brain cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Incident Population of Primary Brain Tumors

Grade-specific Incident Population of Brain Tumors

Type-specific Incident Population of Brain Tumors

Gender-specific Incident Population of Brain Tumors

Age-specific Incident Population of Brain Tumors

Download the report to understand which factors are driving brain cancer epidemiology trends @ Brain Cancer Epidemiological Insights

Brain Cancer Treatment Market

Brain tumors, particularly HGGs, are extremely difficult to treat due to difficulties in completely removing the tumor and their resistance to radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Because there is no ideal brain cancer treatment, it is quite difficult because some cells may respond well to certain therapies while others may not be affected at all. As a result, the brain cancer treatment plan for the indication may include a combination of approaches. Brain cancer treatment frequently consists of a combination of therapies, such as surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, or stereotactic radiosurgery, followed by additional/adjuvant treatments, such as chemotherapy or radiation therapy, after surgery. Palliative care may include surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy.

The best brain cancer treatment options for each person are determined by various factors, including the tumor's size and location, the extent to which the tumor has grown into the surrounding normal brain tissues, and the affected person’s age and overall health.

Moreover, some FDA-approved drugs for brain cancer treatment are available in the market. These include Avastin (Genentech), Temodar/Temodal (Merck), Gliadel Wafers (Arbor Pharmaceuticals), Delytact (Daiichi Sankyo), and others. Furthermore, some drugs commonly used in patients with brain tumors do not directly treat the tumors, but they may help alleviate symptoms caused by the tumor or its treatment. If the tumor or tumor treatments (such as surgery or radiation therapy) damage the pituitary gland, the patient may need to take pituitary hormones or other hormones to replace those lost.

To know more about brain cancer treatment, visit @ Brain Cancer Treatment Drugs

Brain Cancer Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Eflornithine + Lomustine: Orbus Therapeutics

Paxalisib: Kazia Therapeutics

Regorafenib: Bayer

Durvalumab (MEDI4736): MedImmune

ITI-1000: Immunomic Therapeutics

VAL-083: Kintara Therapeutics

MDNA55: Medicenna Therapeutics

Vorasidenib: Servier

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for brain cancer @ Drugs for Brain Cancer Treatment

Brain Cancer Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the brain cancer market are anticipated to change in the coming years as a result of advancements in diagnosis methodologies, increased disease awareness, increased healthcare spending globally, and the anticipated launch of new therapies.

Moreover, several intratumoral therapies are being developed to help overcome the difficulty of delivering drugs across the blood-brain barrier and provide better brain cancer treatment outcomes. In addition, there is a significant brain cancer market opportunity for key players to develop anaplastic tumor-targeting therapies due to the lack of competitors in anaplastic astrocytoma.

Furthermore, the conditional and time-limited approval of Daiichi’s Delytact, an intratumoral oncolytic virus therapy, has opened the door for other players such as Treovir, DNAtrix, and Istari Oncology to develop oncolytic virus therapies that may prove to be a potential mechanism of action in brain cancer treatment in the future.

However, several factors are likely to impede the brain cancer market growth. A low overall survival rate, a high recurrence rate, and a poor patient prognosis resulting in ineffective treatment are the prominent factors affecting the growth of the brain cancer market. In addition, as the brain cancer market lacks an effective strategy for curing brain tumors, the survival rate of patients diagnosed with HGG remains low. Even after using approved therapies, HGG patients have a low survival rate.

Furthermore, trials often exclude elderly cases; no standard brain cancer treatment protocol has been established to date. The poor pharmacokinetic properties, the emergence of resistance pathways, complex intratumoral heterogeneity, and suboptimal clinical trial design can all lead to drug failure in HGG patients.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Brain Cancer Market Size in 2021 USD 2.7 Billion Key Brain Cancer Companies Orbus Therapeutics, Kazia Therapeutics, Bayer, MedImmune, Immunomic Therapeutics, Kintara Therapeutics, Medicenna Therapeutics, Servier, Genentech, Merck, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, and others Key Pipeline Brain Cancer Therapies Eflornithine + Lomustine, Paxalisib, Regorafenib, Durvalumab (MEDI4736), ITI-1000, VAL-083, MDNA55, Vorasidenib, and others

Scope of the Brain Cancer Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Brain Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

Brain Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies Brain Cancer Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Brain Cancer drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Brain Cancer drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Brain Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about brain cancer drugs in development @ Brain Cancer Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Brain Cancer Market Key Insights 2. Brain Cancer Market Report Introduction 3. Brain Cancer Market Overview at a Glance 4. Brain Cancer Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Brain Cancer Treatment and Management 7. Brain Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Brain Cancer Marketed Drugs 10. Brain Cancer Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Brain Cancer Market Analysis 12. Brain Cancer Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Brain Cancer Market Drivers 16. Brain Cancer Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

