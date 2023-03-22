Carriage Services Announces the Acquisition of Greenlawn Funeral Homes, Cemeteries and Cremations and Wood Family Funeral Service

HOUSTON, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) Carriage Services, Inc. ("Carriage" or "Carriage Services") is pleased to announce that it has acquired substantially all the assets of Greenlawn Funeral Homes, Cemeteries and Cremations and Wood Family Funeral Service (collectively "Greenlawn"), consisting of three funeral homes, two cemeteries, and a cremation focused business, located in the Bakersfield, California market.

Jim La Mar, President and Chief Executive Officer for Greenlawn stated, “Having worked for Greenlawn since 1990, it is truly more than a business, it is my identity. As the face of our company, I could never envision placing Greenlawn’s future and wellbeing in anyone’s hands other than my own. Knowing we needed to create a succession plan so that our community and staff could be well taken care of, I didn’t know where to turn. A referral from a dear friend in the industry put me in touch with Carriage. Today, as we are closing on this transaction, I can truly say it was the best move we could have made. Carriage’s business model is in perfect alignment with my beliefs regarding how a business should conduct itself within this profession.

Carriage has been extremely professional and helpful throughout this process in helping us get across the finish line in a timely manner, with as little stress as possible. I’d strongly recommend Carriage as part of any Company’s succession plan.”

Steve Metzger, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer for Carriage Services stated, "Greenlawn is a special business with an important legacy and deep ties within the Bakersfield community. We are honored that Jim La Mar, Tom Bell, and the Greenlawn Board selected Carriage to carry the Greenlawn tradition forward. We look forward to supporting the Greenlawn team and building upon the strong foundation already in place.

The addition of Greenlawn, which serves thousands of families each year and is the preeminent funeral home and cemetery business in Bakersfield, with a nearly 40% market share, aligns well with our focus on partnering with the highest quality independent funeral and cemetery businesses in large and growing markets."

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 173 funeral homes in 26 states and 32 cemeteries in 11 states. For more information, please contact us at investorrelations@carriageservices.com.

