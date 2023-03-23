GBT Non-Provisional 3D, MP Integrated Circuit Predictive Technology, Was Granted Fast Track Processing

The TrackOne program aims to expedite a patent application processing time achieving faster IP protection

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc.'s ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”) nonprovisional patent application for predictive, three-dimensional, multi-planar shapes, systems and methods for semiconductor design and manufacturing was granted Fast Track, prioritized processing. Fast innovation is a corporation’s competitive edge in the US and worldwide. GBT is interested in acting quickly to protect its 3D, MP integrated Circuits architecture concepts, and the USPTO's TrackOne prioritized examination allows it to get a final disposition within approximately twelve months. As GBT gears up to file more patents in this field, the TrackOne program is expected to accelerate the examination time, with the goal of providing IP protection faster and without having to perform a pre-examination search.

The goal of the predictive, 3D, MP IC architecture technology is to alleviate to a great extent the disadvantages and problems associated with traditional semiconductor and IC fabrication systems and methods by providing a predictive design and manufacturing technology to determine the best 3D, multi-planar shape for an integrated circuit according to a desired process dimensions and characteristics. The IP calculates the best 3D, MP shape that matches a selected IC design and manufacturing process, considering geometrical design rules, electrical specifications, reliability constraints and DFM (Design for Manufacturing) guidelines. The described technology aims to work in conjunction with GBT’s patented 3D, MP IP in order to achieve the best silicon yield, highest performance, lowest power consumption, and optimal Electro-Thermal dissipation. GBT plans to continue filing patents in this domain, expanding its 3D, multi-planar semiconductor architecture IP in the upcoming months.

“We are pleased to have our predictive, 3D, MP microchip architecture patent application provided with the USPTO TrackOne program, which means faster processing time. We consider this technology one of our major IPs in the semiconductor field, particularly in the 3D, MP semiconductor architecture patents family. The technology covered by the application calculates the best three-dimensional, multi-planar shape for a desired semiconductor manufacturing process to optimize surface area and electrical characteristics. GBT believes such a system is essential when designing and manufacturing an integrated circuit in GBT’s 3D, MP architecture and enables the most efficient economical 3D, MP shape selection based on fabrication apparatus and manufacturing node characteristics, ensuring superior performance. We truly believe that our 3D, multi-Planar integrated circuit architecture is the future of advanced ICs, since it offers the capability to design and manufacture huge microchips within smaller silicon spaces, with high performance and low power consumption and die temperature. We plan to continue filing patent applications with the goal of strengthening our IP protection and offer innovation which is driven by a commitment to excellence and continuous improvement in the semiconductor field” stated Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

