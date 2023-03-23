Eyenovia to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results on Thursday, March 30

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a pre-commercial ophthalmic technology company developing the Optejet® delivery system for use both in combination with its own drug-device therapeutic programs as well as out-licensing for additional indications, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 on Thursday, March 30, 2023, after the markets close. Following the release, Eyenovia management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to review the financial and operating results.



Participants should dial 1-877-407-9039 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8470 (international) with the conference code 13736709. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.eyenovia.com.

To access the Call me™ feature, which avoids having to wait for an operator, click here.

After the live webcast, the event will be archived on Eyenovia’s website for one year.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for mydriasis, presbyopia, and myopia progression. For more information, visit www.eyenovia.com.

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.

