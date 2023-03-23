Pilot Randomized Controlled Trial Validates Daxor BVA-100® Diagnostic for Heart Failure Patients

BVA Feasibly Guides Fluid Management with Greater Accuracy than Traditional Means

Researchers Conclude that a Larger Powered RCT is Warranted

Oak Ridge, TN, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces new pilot randomized control trial (RCT) data from Duke Heart validating the greater accuracy of the Company’s BVA-100 diagnostic in optimizing decongestion therapy for heart failure patients and pointed to a strong signal toward reducing hospital length of stay in a pilot cohort of 31 patients. Data were presented as a moderated featured abstract at the Technology Heart Failure Therapeutics Conference, which focuses on device and technology-based treatments in heart failure, held March 20-22, 2023 in Boston, Mass.

Blood volume analysis (BVA) was used in hospitalized heart failure patients to study the effects of BVA-guided care on decongestion therapy and outcomes versus standard of care. In both study arms, patients had BVA testing within a day of admission and one day prior to discharge, along with physician assessment for congestion. Study results showed little to no correlation between physician assessment of congestion on admission compared to BVA results, and those that received BVA-guided treatment had a strong trend toward lower total hospital length of stay (2.7 fewer days, P<0.09). “Until we measure blood volume, we really don't know if patients have a normal blood volume or not. BVA testing done early during hospitalization is feasible and helps clinicians get to the right treatment decision earlier,” said Marat Fudim, M.D., principal investigator and presenter.

Jonathan Feldschuh, Daxor’s Chief Scientific Officer continued, “This pilot study, which was not powered for clinical endpoints but rather feasibility and demonstration of clinical need, exceeded all expectations. Heart failure management is centered around precise volume and red cell management, and this first-of-its-kind RCT adds further validation that surrogate markers such a physical exam are not accurate for volume assessment in over 68% of cases compared to direct and objective measurement with Daxor’s BVA system. This study adds to other considerable evidence showing why blood volume analysis is the most sensitive and specific diagnostic tool for volume measurement in heart failure – improving outcomes and reducing the total cost of care. We look forward to this excellent outcome supporting further funding for large-scale clinical studies.”

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 60,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing multicenter trials in the areas of COVID-19 and heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com .

