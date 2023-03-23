Organizational Meeting of SATO Corporation’s Board of Directors

English Finnish

On 23 March 2023, the SATO Corporation’s Annual General Meeting elected Erik Selin to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors of SATO Corporation.

At its organizational meeting also held on 23 March 2023, the Board elected from among its number Esa Lager to serve as Deputy Chairman.

Erik Selin was appointed by the Board to chair the HR and Remuneration Committee and Tarja Pääkkönen and Johannus (Hans) Spikker to serve as Committee members.





SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 25,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

In 2022, SATO Group’s net sales totalled EUR 291.2 million, operating profit EUR 198.9 million and profit before taxes EUR 151.9 million. The value of SATO’s investment properties is around EUR 5 billion. www.sato.fi