Medical Collagen Market to Hit USD 11.02 Billion by 2030 as Demand for Cosmetic Surgery has been Growing Rapidly in Recent Years | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per SNS Insider's report, the Medical Collagen Market was valued at USD 6.71 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to attain a worth of USD 11.02 billion by 2030, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview

Medical collagen is a versatile and effective tool in the field of regenerative medicine, with a wide range of applications and benefits. Its ability to promote tissue repair and regeneration make it a valuable resource for treating a variety of medical conditions, from skin injuries to joint damage.

Market Analysis

The medical collagen market is poised to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by several factors such as expanding end-use applications, changing customer preferences and lifestyles, rising disposable income, and increased health and personal care awareness. The rising disposable income and increased health consciousness among consumers have led to a growing demand for collagen-based products, both in the cosmetics and medical industries. Additionally, the expanding end-use applications of collagen are driving market growth, as it is increasingly being used in new and innovative ways.

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report Are:

Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd

Collagen Solutions PLC

Croda Interntional PLC

Collagen Matrix Inc.

DSM

Encoll

Gelita AG

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Innocoll

Symatese

Impact of Recession

The impact of a recession on the medical collagen market will depend on a variety of factors, including the severity and duration of the recession, as well as the specific applications and products involved. Manufacturers of medical collagen products may need to adapt to changing market conditions, such as by focusing on cost-effective solutions or developing new products that address the specific needs of consumers during a recession.

Medical Collagen Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 6.71 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 11.02 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.4% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Medical Collagen Market: Key Segments • By Source (Porcine, Bovine, Others)

• By Product (Hydrolysed Collagen, Gelatin, Native Collagen, Others)

• By Application (Wound Care, Cartilage Repair, Bone Grafts, Tissue Scaffolds, Diagnostics, Vascular Grafts, Hemostats, Other) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Key Regional Developments

North America has been a leading region in the global medical collagen market, holding a significant revenue share. This dominance is expected to continue over the forecast period due to various contributing factors. One such factor is the region's increasing healthcare spending, which has led to significant advancements in medical technology and treatment options. North America's well-established healthcare facilities and high awareness among people about preventive and restorative dental treatments have also helped the region maintain its dominance in the market.

Key Takeaway from Medical Collagen Market Study

The porcine segment is set to be a major growth driver in the market. With its favorable properties, abundance, and cost-effectiveness, porcine collagen is poised to play a significant role in various medical applications, including wound healing, tissue regeneration, and drug delivery, among others.

The wound care segment is expected to be the leading contributor to the growth of the market. Collagen is a vital protein that plays a crucial role in wound healing and tissue regeneration. Due to its biocompatibility and biodegradability, medical collagen has become a popular choice in wound care management.

Recent Developments Related to Medical Collagen Market

Eluminex Biosciences has successfully completed a Series B financing round, raising over $40 million to support the ongoing development of its innovative ophthalmic assets and recombinant human collagen technology. This significant funding will enable the company to continue its groundbreaking work in these areas, which have the potential to revolutionize the treatment of various eye conditions.

BD and Visby Medical have recently received updated FDA approvals for their women's health PCR tests. The tests are designed to help healthcare providers accurately diagnose and monitor various gynecological conditions, including bacterial vaginosis and sexually transmitted infections.

