Annual General Meeting in ALK-Abelló A/S held on 23 March 2023

English Danish

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKBLF): ALK-Abelló A/S held its Annual General Meeting on 23 March 2023.

The Annual General Meeting transacted the following business:

Adoption of the annual report 2022 and discharge of the Board of Directors and Board of Management

No declaration of ordinary dividend in accordance with the approved annual report for 2022

Adoption of the remuneration report for 2022

Adoption of the remuneration to the Board of Directors for the present year

Re-election of Anders Hedegaard as the Chair of the Board of Directors

Re-election of Lene Skole as the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors

Re-election of Gitte Aabo, Lars Holmqvist, Bertil Lindmark and Alan Main as well as new election of Jesper Høiland to the Board of Directors

Re-appointment of PwC Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the company’s auditor

Adoption of the following proposals from the Board of Directors:

(a) Renewed authority to the Board of Directors to purchase treasury shares

(b) Removal of Article 4.3 in the Articles of Association (the Company’s keeper of the shareholders' register)

(c) Update of the remuneration policy

(d) Authorisation to the chair of the meeting





ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Anders Hedegaard, Chair, tel. +45 4574 7576

About ALK

ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,700 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

Attachment