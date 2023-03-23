Three Genesis HealthCare-Affiliated Facilities Identified by Newsweek as America’s Best Nursing Homes for 2023

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis HealthCare today announced that three of its affiliated skilled nursing facilities were identified as America’s Best Nursing Homes for 2023 by Newsweek. The three facilities were among 475 nursing homes awarded out of 11,722 analyzed.



The three facilities awarded were:

The Belvedere in Chester, PA

Maple Glen Center in Fair Lawn, NJ

Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs, CO

“I am so proud of these three locations for being honored as ‘America’s Best Nursing Homes 2023’ by Newsweek,” said Melissa Powell, Chief Operating Officer. “Our staff goes above and beyond every day to keep patients and residents safe, healthy and happy. We are thrilled that their achievements have been recognized.”

The Newsweek rankings were based on four criteria including a performance data score, a reputation score and a COVID-19 Score. This year, Newsweek also added a score for facilities accredited by the Joint Commission International, an independent, non-profit healthcare standards organization which has been accrediting facilities since 1951. The overall rating is the weighted average of the performance data score (35 percent), reputation score (35 percent, COVID-19 score (25 percent) and the accreditation score (5 percent).

Newsweek identified nursing homes in the 25 states with the highest number of facilities. The total number of awardees varied per state due to different numbers of total facilities in each state.

To learn more about Newsweek’s Best Nursing Homes 2023 and their methodology, please visit: https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-best-nursing-homes-2023.

About Genesis HealthCare

Genesis HealthCare is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, provide services to skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities. The Company also specializes in contract rehabilitation therapy, respiratory therapy, physician services, staffing services and accountable care. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com.