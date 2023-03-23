2023 Canadian Federal Budget: CPA Canada interview opportunities

English French

Media Advisory



TORONTO, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) will be available for interviews during the 2023 federal budget media lockup on March 28 to explain its impact on families, businesses and the Canadian economy.

Our experts are also available following the budget release for interviews on everything from new tax measures to the high costs of living and Canada’s financial situation.

Our subject-matter experts include:

Chief Economist David-Alexandre Brassard (bilingual) can delve into budget measures and their impact on the Canadian economy. He can also speak about inflation, affordability, innovation, housing and fiscal management.

(bilingual) can delve into budget measures and their impact on the Canadian economy. He can also speak about inflation, affordability, innovation, housing and fiscal management. Bruce Ball , Vice-President, Taxation, can offer insights into tax measures that could affect families and businesses.

, Vice-President, Taxation, can offer insights into tax measures that could affect families and businesses. Michele Wood-Tweel, Vice-President, Regulatory Affairs, can speak about Canada’s anti-money laundering regime and related measures.



To pre-arrange an interview, please contact media@cpacanada.ca.

CPA Canada provided three key recommendations to the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance in our pre-budget submission, calling on the federal government to:

Introduce a national whistleblower protection framework to fight financial crimes. Increase support for small to medium-sized enterprises by reducing the regulatory and compliance burden to help boost economic growth. Improve service delivery within Canada’s immigration system to help address labour market needs by speeding up the application process, cutting backlogs and doing more to ensure the success of newcomers after arrival.



The House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance endorsed our first two recommendations, word-for-word, (committee recommendations 197 and 151).

The committee’s report was also supportive of CPA Canada’s recommendation on immigration, as it makes references to eliminating backlogs, speeding up the application processes and investing in critical services for newcomers. CPA Canada’s submission was quoted by the finance committee: “While unemployment in Canada is at historically low levels and demand for workers is high, a persistent skills gap is compounding struggles in the post-shutdown economy.”

Contact:

media@cpacanada.ca