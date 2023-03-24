Atos achieves first technology milestone with Volunteer Portal for Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024

English French

Key platform to recruit and bring together 45,000 volunteers



Paris, France – March 24, 2023 - Atos today announces its successful management of the Volunteer Portal for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, the online platform which enables candidates to volunteer and get involved to make Paris 2024 an unforgettable event. Based on the figures from previous editions, the Organizing Committee is expected to mobilize 45,000 volunteers.

With only 16 months to go before the Olympic Games Paris 2024, the launch of the portal is a reminder to sports fans of the imminence of the Olympic Games and is a first concrete and publicly visible illustration of Atos' commitment to provide secure, connected and accessible technological solutions for this major event. Behind the scenes, Atos teams have been working with Paris 2024 and driving the critical IT ecosystem behind the upcoming Olympic Games for 3 years now and are more ready than ever for the next steps.

Bringing Paris 2024 to life

The portal supports the volunteer recruitment, selection and administration process – from matching skills to specific roles and regular communication on the progress of applications, to sending out interview invitations and sharing the events programme for those selected, as well as providing access to their accreditation.

Open to all, the volunteer portal needs to meet the highest expectations in terms of performance, accessibility and security while guaranteeing the protection of personal data, which is hosted in France. As an actor committed to building a sovereign environment, Atos provides Paris 2024 with solutions to secure data privacy and data sovereignty. The portal is part of the Olympic Management System (OMS) application suite from Atos, which also includes sport entries and qualifications, accreditations, workforce management and competition schedule.

Atos' commitment to making Paris 2024 a success

As the Worldwide IT Partner of the Olympic Games for more than 20 years, Atos is supporting Paris 2024 with a solid technological expertise and in-depth knowledge of the global sports ecosystem. Invisible but essential, the Atos team takes on the challenge of orchestrating the IT for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, providing innovative digital solutions to meet the high expectations of athletes, broadcasters, media, volunteers and fans around the world.

With the Volunteer Portal, Atos is entering the last mile of the delivery of the Olympic and Paralympic Games IT system with a rich agenda over the weeks and months to come. 2023 will be marked by the beginning of a large series of tests. Up to 250,000 hours of testing will be performed in total until the start of the competitions in order to ensure the reliability of the system that Atos teams have been developing for years.

“The opening of the volunteer portal is a key milestone, one that symbolizes the sense of hospitality and values of sharing with participants from around the world. We have been working hand-in-hand with the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee to ensure that the portal gives tens of thousands of people the opportunity to have their part in the running of the Olympic Games and to be part of the Olympic dream,” said Patrick Adiba, CEO Major Events at Atos. “Atos teams and partners are working daily to prepare for the Olympic Games and look forward to the many technology milestones on the road to Paris 2024!”

“In 2024, there will be 45,000 volunteers to welcome the world at our side. The challenge is high and starts right now with Atos. The volunteer portal is the first touchpoint with the thousands of candidates who will apply to be part of Paris 2024 behind the scenes” said Alexandre Morenon-Condé, deputy director for HR planning and operations at Paris 2024.

The Paris 2024 volunteer program is open to all, both in France and internationally, and there are only three conditions to apply: applicants must be over 18 years old on 1 January 2024, speak at least French or English, and be available for at least 10 days during the Olympic and/or the Paralympic Games.

Atos is the only international information technology services company with a dedicated Sports and Major Events division, drawing on 30 years of experience in this field. In addition to its involvement with the IOC and Paris 2024, Atos is also the Official Digital Technology Partner of the European Olympic Committee for the next editions of the European Games until 2027 and the Official Technology Partner of the UEFA National Team Football until 2030. To learn more about Atos solutions for major events, please visit https://atos.net/en/industries/sports-major-events.

