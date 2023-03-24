Ultimovacs ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting on 20 April 2023

Oslo, 24 March 2023, the Board of Directors hereby calls for the Annual General Meeting of Ultimovacs ASA (the "Company") in the meeting room ‘Jónas Einarsson auditorium’ in Ullernchausséen 64, 0379 Oslo, at 14:00 CET on 20 April 2023.



All documents regarding the Annual General Meeting are available at the Company’s website: www.ultimovacs.com

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:

Jónas Einarsson, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA

Email: je@radforsk.no

Phone: +47 480 96355

Carlos de Sousa, CEO

Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 908 92507

Anne Worsøe, Head of Investor Relations and ESG

Email: anne.worsoe@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 906 86815





Attachments