Premier Health Files Amendment to Its Management Information Circular Dated February 17, 2023, and Announces Results of Shareholders’ Meeting

MONTRÉAL, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the “Corporation” or “Premier Health”), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announces that it has filed on SEDAR an amendment to its Management Information Circular (the “Information Circular”) dated February 17, 2023.



Additionally, the Corporation announces that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Corporation’s management Information Circular, were approved at its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on Thursday, March 23, 2023. At the Meeting, Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the Corporation and the following members of the board of directors, Martin Legault, Éric Chouinard, Joseph Cianci, Anne Côté, Hubert Marleau, Jean-Robert Pronovost, Pierre-Luc Toupin, Gilles Seguin and Marie-Andrée Lavoie, were elected for the ensuing year. Shareholders also voted in favour of ratifying and approving the continuation of the incentive Stock Option Plan of the Corporation.

In total, 22,126,575 common shares were voted, representing 39.92% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the Meeting.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary LiPHe®️ platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper, and more accessible care services.

