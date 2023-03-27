Director/PDMR Shareholding

Hemel Hempstead, UNITED KINGDOM

27 March 2023

Mothercare plc

Director/PDMR shareholdings

Mothercare plc has been notified that on 24 March 2023 Daniel Le Vesconte, CEO, transacted in the Company’s ordinary shares.

Further details of the notifications as required under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation are set out below:

Mothercare plc (the “Company”)
Transaction notification

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated
a)NameDaniel Le Vesconte
2.Reason for notification
a)Position/StatusCEO
b)Initial notification/amendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMothercare PLC
b)LEI213800ZL6RPV9Z9GFO74
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification codeOrdinary Shares of £0.01 each in the capital of Mothercare plc
ISIN: GB0009067447
b)Nature of transactionAcquisition of ordinary shares
c)

 		Price(s) and volume(s)

 		Price(s)Volume(s)
8.7717p per share

 		568,582
d)Aggregated Informationn/a
e)Date of transaction24 March 2023
f)Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

Media enquiries to:                mothercare@mhpc.com

MHP Communications:

Simon Hockridge, Tim Rowntree,         07709 496125

                        