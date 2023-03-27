AWARD OF LONG-TERM INCENTIVES TO ADDITIONAL KEY EMPLOYEES

English Danish

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 17 - 27 March 2023

DFDS’ long-term incentives for management aims to link remuneration to the sustained performance of the company, as reflected in the share price, whilst also supporting retention of management.

In addition to the long-term incentives awarded on 16 February 2023, the Board of Directors have today awarded a total of 21,086 RSUs to an extended group of key employees. The RSUs vest with 1/36 per month from and including February 2023. The share price at grant is based on the volume weighted average share price of DFDS shares traded on NASDAQ Copenhagen on the five trading days immediately following the publication of DFDS’ most recent financial report at the time of grant. The total value of the award of the RSUs is DKK 5.6m.

The value of today’s award of RSUs and the award on 16 February 2023 of RSUs and share options total DKK 27.6m consisting of 62,606 RSUs and 198,239 share options.





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Communications +45 31 16 28 47





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





