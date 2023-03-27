 NEXGEL Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

2022 revenue increased 32% YoY to $2.05 million, while gross profit margin improved

As of December 31, 2022, had over $6.6 million in cash and securities which is sufficient to operate through 2025

LANGHORNE, Pa., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Adam Levy, NEXGEL’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to surpass $2 million in full year revenue for 2022, a 32% year-over-year increase, driven primarily by a 34.7% increase in contract manufacturing and a 67.0% increase in branded consumer products. At year-end, we had over $6.6 million of cash and securities, providing us with ample working capital to execute on our growth plans and operate our business plan through 2025.”

Mr. Levy continued, “As we continue through 2023, we anticipate our investments in R&D and joint ventures, new product launches, and partnerships to generate further year-over-year revenue growth. Our team has continued to navigate a challenging macroeconomic backdrop by being disciplined with cash deployment, while continuing to execute a thoughtful, multi-pronged business strategy to drive our future growth.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights

● Launched Turfguard, a unique hydrogel dressing for soothing turf burn and protecting athletic wounds. Turfguard’s sterile silver patches, cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use on turf burns, kills 99% of staph, MRSA, and strep. ● Reported positive results from proof-of-concept study comparing its diclofenac hydrogel patches designed to treat pain indications such as arthritis, joint pain, muscle aches and more against leading commercially available topical treatments. ● Developed a new, proprietary hydrogel eye patch to treat amblyopia, a type of poor vision that typically occurs in one or both eyes often referred to as lazy eye, that is much gentler on the skin and is manufactured without the use of harsh chemicals or painful adhesives. ● SAGE Journals’ Scars, Burns and Healing publication, a peer-reviewed journal that focuses on scar and burns research, published new data from a study evaluating the impact of NEXGEL’s SilverSeal® hydrogel dressing on postoperative scarring and complications. The results demonstrated significant scar improvement in patients treated with SilverSeal.

Operational Highlights Subsequent to Fourth Quarter 2022

● Partnered with former Major League Lacrosse player and founder of The Face-off Academy, Greg “The Beast” Gurenlian, to provide athletes with a better treatment for turf burn through the use of NEXGEL’s Turfguard. ● Acquired a 50% interest in a newly formed joint venture (“JV”), CG Converting and Packaging, LLC, with C.G. Laboratories Inc. (“CG Labs”) for its converting and packaging business. ● Executed supply agreement with large new customer relating to a new consumer product. ● Appointed Scott Henry, CFA, as a new independent director to the Company’s Board of Directors as well as a member of the Board’s Audit Committee.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

For the fourth quarter of 2022, revenue totaled $524 thousand, a slight decrease as compared to $533 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2022, branded consumer product sales as a percentage of revenue was approximately 37%, a change of approximately 4% from the third quarter of 2022 when branded consumer product sales were 41% of revenue. The decrease is predominately due to a slowdown from the Amazon marketplace and supply chain delays that delayed new product launches originally scheduled for early Q4 into late Q4 and early Q1. Contract manufacturing revenue for the fourth quarter 2022 as a percentage of revenue was 57%. In 2023, management expects branded consumer product and contract manufacturing to each contribute approximately 50% to revenue.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, revenue totaled $2.05 million, an increase of $497 thousand, or 32%, when compared to $1.55 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase in overall revenues was primarily due to sales growth year-over-year in both our contract manufacturing of 34.7% and branded products of 67.0%.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $36 thousand compared to $103 thousand for the same period in 2021 reflecting a higher percentage of lower margin contract manufacturing revenue during the quarter. Gross profit margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 7%.

Gross profit was $256 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to a gross profit of $8 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2021. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the increase in revenues from higher margin Branded Products and R&D revenue. Gross profit margin was approximately 12.5% for the year ended December 31, 2022, over a 3,100% improvement compared to 0.5% for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company anticipates continued improvement in gross margins due to both increased revenue against fixed facility expenses and larger productions runs on commercially proven products.

Cost of revenues was $488 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $58 thousand compared to $430 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase in cost of revenues was attributable to the Company’s revenue growth.

Cost of revenues increased by $249 thousand, or 16.1%, to $1.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $1.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase in cost of revenues is reflective of the Company’s year-over-year revenue growth.

Total operating expenses, including R&D and SG&A expenses, decreased to $816 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $991 thousand for the prior year period. The decrease was attributable to a reduction in SG&A expenses in the quarter.

Total operating expenses, including R&D and SG&A expenses, increased to $3.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $2.6 million for the prior year. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in franchise tax expense, increased research and development investment related to the initiation of two proof of concept studies for drug delivery candidates utilizing our hydrogel technology, and the costs for professional fees and other administrative expenses associated with public company governance requirements. The exceptionally high franchise tax was due to the Company’s IPO and the associated increase in gross assets. The Company has reduced its number of authorized shares which will significantly reduce the franchise tax in 2023 and beyond. The Company expects its franchise tax liability will be approximately $24 thousand in 2023.

Research and development expenses. Research and development expenses increased by $336 thousand to $367 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2022, from $31 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase is due to the initiation of two proof of concept studies for drug delivery candidates utilizing our hydrogel technology.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $4.75 million as compared to $4.31 million for the same period the year prior. Interest expense totaled $1.3 million for the full year 2022, as compared to $1.9 million for the full year 2021. In 2022 we paid off all our convertible debt, which makes up the majority of this interest expense, and as a result, our interest expense will dramatically decrease in 2023.

As of December 31, 2022, NEXGEL had $6.6 million of cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities, which includes an investment in US treasuries of $5.5 million.

As of December 31, 2022, NEXGEL had 5,572,234 shares of common stock outstanding.

NEXGEL, INC

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS: Current Assets: Cash $ 1,101 $ 13,350 Marketable securities 5,508 - Accounts receivable, net 222 209 Inventory 502 291 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 172 77 Total current assets 7,505 13,927 Goodwill 311 311 Intangibles, net 20 33 Property and equipment, net 721 723 Operating lease - right of use asset 1,737 1,926 Other assets 63 63 Total assets $ 10,357 $ 16,983 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 265 $ 254 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 130 62 Convertible notes payable, net of deferred financing costs - 2,037 Notes payable, current portion 15 10 Warrant liability 242 318 Operating lease liability, current portion 207 207 Total current liabilities 859 2,888 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 1,593 1,744 Notes payable, net of current portion 268 266 Total liabilities 2,720 4,898 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 15) Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 5,577,916 and 5,572,234 shares issued and outstanding as of both December 31, 2022 and 2021 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 19,189 18,891 Accumulated deficit (11,558 ) (6,812 ) Total stockholders’ equity 7,637 12,085 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 10,357 $ 16,983





NEXGEL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Revenues, net $ 2,048 $ 1,551 Cost of revenues 1,792 1,543 Gross profit 256 8 Operating expenses Research and development 367 31 Selling, general and administrative 3,237 2,547 Total operating expenses 3,604 2,578 Loss from operations (3,348 ) (2,570 ) Other income (expense) Change in fair value of warrant liability and warrant modification expense 76 8 Forgiveness of debt - 275 Debt financing costs - (68 ) Unrealized gain on investments in marketable securities 9 - Loss on debt extinguishment (150 ) (25 ) Interest expense (1,336 ) (1,930 ) Other income 3 - Total other income (expense) (1,398 ) (1,740 ) Net loss $ (4,746 ) $ (4,310 ) Net loss per common share – basic and diluted $ (0.85 ) $ (1.45 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per common share – basic and diluted 5,574,818 2,979,962

NEXGEL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)