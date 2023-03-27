Envision Laser Removal Delivers Full-Spectrum Tattoo Removal in Port Charlotte, FL with Astanza Trinity TSR Laser Upgrade

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Laser Removal recently upgraded its laser technology to the Astanza Trinity TSR laser to remove all multicolored tattoos completely. The leading Port Charlotte tattoo removal provider opened with the Astanza Duality in March 2022 and saw tremendous success quickly. Owners Eric and Susan Wells decided to add the Astanza Eternity, thus completing the Astanza Trinity TSR system, to take Envision Laser Removal’s success to the next level by offering full-spectrum tattoo removal results.



“We are beyond excited to upgrade to the Trinity and be able to help even more clients with tattoo regret, no matter their tattoo’s colors,” said Eric Wells. “We are grateful to everyone who has helped us get this far and will continue to give back to our community by using the latest and greatest laser technology, offering unbeatable customer service, and always prioritizing great results and safe treatments.”

The Astanza Duality alone produces two reliable wavelengths, 1064 nm and 532 nm, and is renowned for its efficacy and power. While these wavelengths can treat 95% of colors found in tattoos, the remaining 5% of colors require a specific wavelength for effective removal. The Astanza Eternity laser produces a unique 694 nm ruby wavelength that targets the 5% of resistant bright blue and green pigments like aquamarine, teal, turquoise, cyan, and more. Together, the Duality and Eternity create the Astanza Trinity TSR, a triple-wavelength tattoo removal system comprised of two fully powered lasers.

“Eric and Susan are a powerhouse team that genuinely cares about the success of each and every client that walks through their doors,” said Joshua Walsh, Astanza Account Representative. “Their investment in the Astanza Trinity shows just how committed they are to their clients and we couldn’t be prouder to partner with them.”

About Envision Laser Removal

Envision Laser Removal is an aesthetic laser practice in Port Charlotte, Florida. The specialty practice offers various skin services, including laser tattoo removal, pigmented lesion removal, and more. All laser technicians received advanced training from New Look Laser College and are fully certified in operating advanced Q-switched laser technology.

To learn more or request a free consultation, visit https://www.envisionlaserremoval.com/, call (941) 269-2827, or follow Envision Laser Removal on Facebook and Instagram. Envision Laser Removal is located at 1777 Tamiami Trail, Suite 406, Port Charlotte, FL 33948.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar®, PicoStar®, and DermaBlate® systems, Astanza offers an unbeatable partnership through The Astanza Experience, which is made of the Business Builder System, 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, and Lifetime Training and Support. Together, these components give Astanza clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a Great Place to Work and ranked #47 on Fortune’s 2022 Best Places to Work in TexasTM and #49 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health CareTM.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.