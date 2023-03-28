Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 12

English Danish

Company announcement no. 18





In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 12, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from

from last announcement



347,000

41,966,180 20 March 2023 30,000 107.62 3,228,600 21 March 2023 24,000 114.24 2,741,760 22 March 2023 10,000 113.65 1,136,500 23 March 2023 35,000 107.48 3,761,800 24 March p2023 30,000 104.28 3,128,400 Total week 12 129,000 13,997,060 Total accumulated 476,000 55,963,240

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 3.055.432 treasury shares, equal to 2,48 % of the Bank’s share capital.





Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum



Head of Investor Relations









