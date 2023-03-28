Discuss and Ipsos Partner to Lead the Industry in Empathy Building

Seattle, WA, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discuss, the leading purpose-built video platform for insights, and Ipsos, a global leader in market research, have formed an innovative partnership to marry best in class qualitative market research with best in class technology to take empathy building with clients to a new level. This partnership will bring insights that amplify the voice of the consumer and truly delight brand leaders as they look to connect with the people they serve.

The Discuss SaaS-based platform enables live, online moderated and unmoderated conversations, self-capture feedback, and media uploads that makes capturing consumer experiences easy for all involved and significantly reduces the time it takes to turn those experiences into actionable insights.

Ipsos is leveraging the Discuss platform across several areas, including its flagship Consumer Empathy Program, a global program combining training, ongoing immersions, workshops and curation to help brands regularly connect with consumers to develop strategic insights for growth. The virtual video platform from Discuss provides a seamless experience for brand leaders and people to meet, interact in real-time and share critical reactions and moments of decision making.

For all kinds of video interactions, Ipsos now has the capabilities to bring people together online through one platform that includes a suite of tools for qualitative consultants, embedded discussion guides and the ability to save those ‘Eureka’ moments with a simple click. And with Discuss’ generative AI suite of capabilities coming soon, curation and summaries of in-depth research will be visible minutes after interviews are done vs. weeks.

“The Discuss platform has been a real breakthrough for our clients who want to seamlessly connect with and obtain feedback from consumers. We are delighted to have a one-stop shop for online qualitative research that is stable and secure and we can focus our attention on delivering the insights our clients need to provide a superior experience,” said April Jeffries, global president of Empathy, Ethnography and Immersive research at Ipsos.

In addition to the best-in-class live virtual feedback capabilities, Ipsos plans to leverage the Discuss Self Captures toolset when even faster qualitative feedback is needed, and to support research that highlights daily routines, unboxing, digital experiences, and capturing in-the-moment reactions.

“Our partnership with Ipsos is a game changer for the market research industry and provides endless possibilities for us to work together and continue to innovate,” said Simon Glass, CEO of Discuss. “We have the same shared vision of turning insights into action so that brands around the world can eliminate the end-to-end friction in qualitative research, becoming more agile while driving more informed decisions that are aligned with buyers’ journeys and needs.”

About IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing over 18,000 people. Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques. Our tagline "Game Changers" sums up our ambition to help our 5,000 customers move confidently through a rapidly changing world. Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com

About Discuss

Discuss is helping leading organizations, brands and agencies across the globe turn people’s experiences into insights. Hundreds of thousands of Market Insights, CX and UX professionals trust Discuss to go beyond data points and bring in-depth insights to life across their organization in real-time, transforming customer relationships. With Discuss, hundreds of global brands and agencies such as Unilever, Target, Ipsos, KraftHeinz, HP, Ford, and Mastercard are making more informed strategic decisions faster than ever before. For more information, visit www.discuss.io.