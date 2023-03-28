RDE, Inc.’s Restaurant.com Expands Partnership with Mosquito Hunters to a Nationwide Relationship

ATLANTA, GA, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RDE, Inc. (OTCQB: RSTN) (the “Company”), the owner and operator of Restaurant.com, the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, is excited for the growing partnership with Mosquito Hunters. When they first launched the relationship in 2015, Mosquito Hunters and Restaurant.com focused on the Chicagoland area only. As a result of the growth between Restaurant.com and Mosquito Hunters the relationship has now expanded nationwide. Mosquito Hunters leverages the Restaurant.com program for customer acquisition, retention, referrals, and reviews.



Tim Miller, Vice President at RDE, Inc., commented, “The partnership with Mosquito Hunters has been a win for both companies. Over here at Restaurant.com, we love to joke that we help Mosquito Hunters attract customers not bugs.”

Nick Sorgani of Mosquito Hunters stated, “Over the years, Restaurant.com has been an important component of our customer loyalty programs. It gives us something beyond our standard services that we can offer to our customers as a value-add and token of appreciation. As Mosquito Hunters has grown, our relationship with Restaurant.com has empowered many Mosquito Hunters owners across the country to cost-effectively reward loyal customers."

About RDE, Inc.

RDE, Inc. (OTCQB: RSTN) (Restaurant, Dining and Entertainment) is a pioneer in the restaurant deal space and the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Founded in 1999, Restaurant.com, Specials by Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail, and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our restaurant certificates and gift cards allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

For more information, visit: www.rdeholdings.com and https://www.restaurant.com.

About Mosquito Hunters

Mosquito Hunters, a part of Happinest Brands, is a home service business providing mosquito control and other outdoor pest control services with the goal of helping their customers enjoy their yards and outdoor spaces without worrying about bugs and the diseases they carry.

For more information, visit: https://mosquitohunters.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words “believe,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although RDE, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, RDE, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company’s ability identify a suitable business model for the corporation.

