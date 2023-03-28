IBN’s Web3MediaWire Designated the Official NewsWire for BREATHE!

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via Web3MediaWire -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a multifaceted communications organization with 50+ brands, announces today that 5AM Global, the renowned producer of experiences, live and digital, B2B events and B2C engagements, designated Web3MediaWire (W3MW) as the official newswire for BREATHE! Convention running from May 3-5, 2023. The event takes place at the Las Vegas Convention Center – South Hall, 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV.

BREATHE! will further connect the Web3 universe by fostering deeper networks between enthusiastic beginners, members of niche communities and key business decision makers across a variety of associated industries including AI, blockchain, metaverse, and DeFi. This event also breaks historic ground as the first and only Web3 Convention approved by the Las Vegas Convention Center.

BREATHE! Convention draws on a highly effective triple-pronged approach that endeavors to promote world-class educational opportunities; immersive and experiential learning with access to the latest technological advancements such as wallets and peer-to-peer transactions; and fun-filled activities including Web3-enabled gaming, music, art and video-enabled entertainment.

Thousands of attendees and numerous invited speakers are expected to participate and embark on a journey of discovery and adoption into the implications of this generational technology for years to come.

Together with CryptoCurrencyWire and TechMediaWire, Web3MediaWire is combining traditional wire-grade dissemination, article syndication, enhanced press release services and a total news coverage solution to generate widespread interest across target markets, including investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. Leveraging its unique communications capabilities, IBN’s collection of brands is bringing extensive visibility, recognition and brand awareness throughout the online community.

As the corporate communications firm for the convention, IBN will leverage its array of digital solutions to heighten recognition and further the outreach of invited speakers and sponsors through multi-brand social media capabilities. IBN’s coverage extends to 5,000+ syndication partners as well as a portfolio of extensive online channels, including 50+ IBN brands that collectively amplify reach to an audience of 2+ million.

“IBN has developed a strong digital infrastructure over the years to become a leading communications partner, and it has been a key part of raising the visibility of many of the biggest events in the blockchain space,” said Shawn Willis, founder and CEO at 5AM Global. “We are very pleased to collaborate with the team and look forward to further driving recognition of our speakers and exhibiting companies.”

“BREATHE! is establishing itself as the premier conference for Web3 and associated technologies. We are pleased to support their vision of ‘connecting the Web3 universe’ for the upcoming event,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director of IBN. “Web3MediaWire, CryptoCurrencyWire and other brands within the IBN portfolio are actively leveraging an extensive network of downstream publishers to reach tech enthusiasts, blockchain professionals and business leaders in both the United States and internationally.”

With Web3 developments driving tectonic shifts in brand management, business strategy and customer experiences across all market sectors, BREATHE! Convention is a must-attend event.

Book your tickets early to receive a special discount at https://breatheconvention.com/attend/

