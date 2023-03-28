CANON CELEBRATES 20TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR AS NO. 1 SHAREHOLDER OF GLOBAL INTERCHANGEABLE-LENS DIGITAL CAMERA MARKET

Melville, New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., today announced that its parent company, Canon Inc., is celebrating that the company’s interchangeable-lens digital cameras (digital SLR and mirrorless cameras) have maintained the No. 1 share of the global market for 20 consecutive years1 from 2003 to 2022.

Canon develops the key imaging system components featured in its EOS series of digital interchangeable-lens cameras — CMOS image sensors, image processors and interchangeable lenses — under the core concept of “Speed, Comfort and High Image Quality.” Putting together a wide-ranging product lineup —from high-performance flagship models that are highly trusted by professionals to entry-level models that allow users to enjoy high-image-quality shooting with easy operation, as well as a rich selection of RF and EF series lenses that make possible a wealth of creative expression — Canon continues to support the diverse needs of customers.

During the dawn of digital SLR cameras, Canon introduced its breakthrough EOS Kiss Digital (EOS Digital Rebel or EOS 300D in other regions) in September 2003. This groundbreaking camera, which was competitively priced and featured a compact, lightweight design, became the engine for growth in the digital SLR market, capturing the top share of the global market and heralding the age of digital SLR cameras. Since that time, Canon has continued to launch a range of groundbreaking products, including the professional-model EOS-1D series and the EOS 5D series, which paved the way for digital SLR video recording. Canon’s desire to further expand the boundaries of visual expression led to its next-generation EOS R System, launched in October 2018, that includes the EOS R5 — the first camera to feature 8K video recording2 when released in July 2020 and the EOS R3 in November 2021, which features tracking of fast-moving subjects and continuous shooting performance. In addition, Canon launched the EOS VR System, designed to record video for virtual reality content, in December 2021.

In 2022, Canon announced the EOS R7 (released in June 2022) and EOS R10 (released in July 2022) the first APS-C size models in the EOS R Series, and the EOS R6 Mark II full-frame camera (released in December 2022) that features advanced AF functionality and superb video capabilities, alongside six new RF lenses3. While further expanding its lineup, Canon managed to secure the No. 1 share of the global market for the 20th consecutive year1.

Canon continues to refine its proprietary imaging technologies while further strengthening and expanding the EOS series of cameras and RF/EF series of lenses, opening up new avenues of image capture to meet the needs of increasingly diverse users and to promote the spread of photo and video culture.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years†.

1 Based on a Canon survey.

2 Among digital interchangeable-lens cameras released prior to July 8, 2020.

3 In 2022, Canon released the following six digital interchangeable lenses: RF800mm F5.6 L IS USM (May), RF1200mm F8 L IS USM (May), RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM (June), RF-S18-150mm F3.5-6.3 IS STM (June), RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM (August), RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM (August).

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.