ARGAN extends its cold warehouse in Niort from 20,000 sq m to 33,000 sq m

ARGAN is building the second phase of its logistics warehouse in La Crèche (79), which is leased to EURIAL, the milk branch of the AGRIAL cooperative group. These two new 12,400 sq m cells will extend the future complex to 32,800 sq m and will improve the site's carbon footprint with the implementation of the Aut0nom® system.

The first phase of this project consisted of three positive cold storage cells and an office block, approximately 20,400 m², which were delivered to EURIAL in 2019. The 12.5-hectare site offered potential for expansion, which is now being concrete with the start of construction of two new negative cold cells with a surface area of 12,400 sq m.

EURIAL, the dairy branch of the AGRIAL group, will lease the entire 32,800 sq m of this platform under a long-term lease of 12 years. This new lease will take effect upon delivery of the extension, scheduled for December 2023.

A major player in the dairy industry, EURIAL is involved in all stages of dairy production, from the collection of milk to its processing and marketing.

Located in the commune of La Crèche, the site benefits from an ideal location just a few minutes from Niort. At the junction of the A83 and A10 motorways, La Crèche is at the heart of the Atlantic Arc, a logistics market whose dynamism is confirmed year after year.

An improved carbon footprint

The extension of the site will be an opportunity to upgrade the platform to the new Aut0nom® standard launched by ARGAN in 2022. A photovoltaic plant, coupled with storage batteries, will be installed on the roof. The site's energy consumption, expected to be 6 Gwh/year, a particularly high level due to the production of cold, will be covered for more than 30% by decarbonised green energy produced on site with the Aut0nom® equipment.

About Argan

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specialized in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT. As of 31st December 2022, ARGAN’s portfolio amounted to 3.5 million s qm, comprising approximately 100 warehouses located exclusively in France, valued at €4.0 billion. ARGAN is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the CAC All-Share, IEIF SIIC France and EPRA Europ indices. The company opted for the listed real estate investment companies (SIICs) tax regime since 1st July 2007.

