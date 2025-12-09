Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Tuesday, December 9, 2025 – 5.45 pm

ARGAN signed a new lease with JUNG LOGISTIQUE for the development of a new AutOnom® of 30,000 sq.m in Tournan-en-Brie (77)

Photo credits: A26

ARGAN, the French real estate company specializing in the development and rental of premium warehouses, announced today the signing of a new lease in future state of completion with Jung Logistique for a new logistics facility of 30,000 sq.m in Tournan-en-Brie (French regional district of Seine-et-Marne).

A second building for ARGAN in Tournan-en-Brie (77)

Built on a 6.2-hectare area, this future site will complement ARGAN’s existing presence in the municipality, located immediately next to a first warehouse developed by our company in 2009 and leased to BSH. With direct access to the French road ‘Nationale 4’, Tournan-en-Brie is a historic logistics hub in the eastern Paris region and one of the birthplaces of ARGAN’s development, which is also present in the neighboring Châtres logistics area.

An AutOnom® building combined with a rail connection: the winning formula for environmentally friendly operations

The warehouse, with a total surface area of 30,000 sq.m, will consist of four large storage units of 7,200 sq.m each. In line with ARGAN’s strategy for energy efficiency, the site will be equipped with the AutOnom® solution, enabling the warehouse to produce its own energy. A 400 kWp photovoltaic plant dedicated to JUNG LOGISTIQUE’s self-consumption will be installed on the roof, complemented by 300 kWh of battery storage. This setup will significantly reduce the building’s energy footprint and ensure optimized self-consumption, in line with ARGAN’s commitments to more sustainable and resilient logistics. The building’s expected residual CO₂ emissions will be less than 1 kg/sq.m/year.

Direct access to the site’s rail network was also a decisive factor in JUNG LOGISTIQUE’s decision to choose the AutOnom® facility in Tournan-en-Brie. Indeed, the majority of freight flows will be handled by rail. The use of a low-carbon mode of transport further enhances the sustainable nature of this partnership between ARGAN and JUNG LOGISTIQUE.

Ronan Le Lan, Chairman of ARGAN’s Executive Board: “We are pleased to support JUNG LOGISTIQUE in this new phase of its development and to strengthen our presence in Tournan-en-Brie. This project reflects our commitment to offering next-generation buildings that combine operational performance with environmental excellence.”

2026 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 5: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2025

quarter 2025 January 22: Annual results 2025

March 26: General Assembly 2026





About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach, ARGAN develops PREMIUM and pre-let Au0nom® -labelled warehouses – i.e., which produce their own energy for self-consumption – for blue-chip companies, with tailor-made services throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management.

As at June 30, 2025, ARGAN represented a portfolio of 3.7 million sq.m, with about a hundred warehouses solely located in the continental area of France. Appraised at a total of €4.0 billion, this portfolio generates a yearly rental income of over €210 million (yearly rental income based on the portfolio delivered as at June 30, 2025).

Profitability, well-mastered debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN’s DNA. The financial solidity of the Group’s model is notably reflected in its Investment-grade rating (BBB- with a stable outlook) with Standard & Poor’s. ARGAN is also deploying a committed ESG policy addressing all its stakeholders. Achievements as part of this roadmap are regularly recognized by third-party agencies such as GRESB (rated: 83/100), Sustainalytics (low extra-financial risk), Ethifinance (gold medal) and Ecovadis (silver medal – top 15% amongst rated companies).

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

Attachment