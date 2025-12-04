ARGAN and DECATHLON: a joint low-carbon ambition

Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Thursday, December 4, 2025 – 6.30 pm

ARGAN and DECATHLON: a lasting collaboration for low-carbon logistics assets

Spread across the entire country and totalling more than 170,000 sq.m of logistics space, the four warehouses leased by ARGAN to DECATHLON are key platforms in the brand’s distribution chain in France and Europe.

Having been committed for several years to a shared approach aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of their activities, ARGAN and DECATHLON are now taking a major new step in their partnership by fully modernizing the heating systems of their sites in order to significantly improve their energy performance.

The gas boilers have been replaced with next-generation heat pumps, a high-performance solution that significantly reduces energy consumption and the carbon footprint. This initiative is fully aligned with ARGAN’s ambitious environmental policy.

The simultaneous commissioning of this equipment across all four sites marks the successful completion of a coordinated project carried out on occupied premises, without any disruption to logistics operations.

A major environmental impact: 700 tons of CO₂ avoided each year, equivalent to the annual emissions of 120 French citizens.

This project is fully in line with ARGAN’s goal of reducing the carbon emissions of its portfolio, with the aim to lower them from 24,000 tons in 2022 to 12,000 tons in 2030, i.e., -50%.



A partnership that reflects ARGAN’s DNA

This rollout fully reflects ARGAN’s DNA: supporting its tenant-clients as their logistics networks evolve toward ever more efficient, resilient, and decarbonized solutions. ARGAN’s ability to design and manage technical solutions tailored to each site strengthens the energy efficiency of its portfolio and contributes to the performance of its partners.

Stéphane CASSAGNE, ARGAN’s Head of Asset Management and Development:

“The coordinated rollout of heat pumps across all DECATHLON warehouses demonstrates the strength of our partnership and our ability to deliver efficient, sustainable, and immediately operational solutions. The reduction of 700 tons of CO₂ per year is a tangible result that directly contributes to our climate objectives.”

2026 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 5: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2025

quarter 2025 January 22: Annual results 2025

March 26: General Assembly 2026





About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach, ARGAN develops PREMIUM and pre-let Au0nom® -labelled warehouses – i.e., which produce their own energy for self-consumption – for blue-chip companies, with tailor-made services throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management.

As at June 30, 2025, ARGAN represented a portfolio of 3.7 million sq.m, with about a hundred warehouses solely located in the continental area of France. Appraised at a total of €4.0 billion, this portfolio generates a yearly rental income of over €210 million (yearly rental income based on the portfolio delivered as at June 30, 2025).

Profitability, well-mastered debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN’s DNA. The financial solidity of the Group’s model is notably reflected in its Investment-grade rating (BBB- with a stable outlook) with Standard & Poor’s. ARGAN is also deploying a committed ESG policy addressing all its stakeholders. Achievements as part of this roadmap are regularly recognized by third-party agencies such as GRESB (rated: 83/100), Sustainalytics (low extra-financial risk), Ethifinance (gold medal) and Ecovadis (silver medal – top 15% amongst rated companies).

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

www.argan.fr







Francis Albertinelli – CFO

Aymar de Germay – General Secretary

Samy Bensaid – Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +33 1 47 47 47 40

E-mail: contact@argan.fr













Marlène Brisset – Media relations

Phone: +33 6 59 42 29 35

E-mail: argan@cdrconsultancy.com





