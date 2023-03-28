English German

Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES BOARD OF DIRECTORS' PROPOSALS

All the Board of Directors's proposals were approved by the shareholders at the 55th Annual General Meeting of Sika AG on March 28, 2023

The Annual General Meeting of Sika AG took place on March 28, 2023 in Baar.

The shareholders approved the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the business year 2022 and voted in favor of a gross dividend of CHF 3.20 per share for the business year 2022, as proposed by the Board of Directors.

The administrative bodies of Sika AG were granted discharge.

The shareholders re-elected all previous members of the Board of Directors as well as the Chair of the Board of Directors Paul Hälg for another one-year term. Further, the shareholders re-elected Justin M. Howell, Gordana Landén, and Thierry F.J. Vanlancker as members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee for another one-year term.

KPMG AG were re-elected as auditors and Jost Windlin was re-elected as independent proxy.

In a non-binding consultative vote, the shareholders approved the 2022 compensation report. Further, the Annual General Meeting approved the Board's and the Group Management's future compensation.

The shareholders approved the introduction of a capital band and a conditional share capital within the capital band, as well as the proposed amendments of the articles of association, including the possibility of holding a virtual general meeting.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. With more than 27,500 employees, the company generated annual sales of CHF 10.49 billion in 2022.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release