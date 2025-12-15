SIKA TO ACQUIRE LEADING MORTAR COMPANY IN SWEDEN TO ENHANCE NORDIC PRESENCE AND ACCELERATE GROWTH

Sika has agreed to acquire Finja, a leading Swedish manufacturer of a wide range of mortars and integrated solutions that enhance efficiency and sustainability in construction. The acquisition will strengthen Sika’s Nordic presence and provide major cross-selling opportunities through the highly complementary product portfolios and increased presence in the distribution channel. In addition, it will enable substantial capacity expansion, supporting future growth by bringing a wider product offering closer to Nordic customers.

Founded in 1957, Finja is a family-owned, high-performing company with net sales of approximately CHF 60 million. It is recognized as a leading Swedish producer and system provider of a comprehensive range of dry mortars, floor leveling compounds, and facade systems. Two highly efficient manufacturing sites located close to the major economic centers ensure fast and reliable deliveries across the country. Both sites offer the opportunity for significant capacity expansion.

Finja provides several digital tools, such as solution selectors and EPD calculators, to help customers plan and execute projects more efficiently. The strong sales organization works with a wide customer base, including distributors, contractors, installers, architects, and designers. A large share of sales goes through the distribution channel, with Finja’s products being available in stores of all major trade and retail distributors.

Together with Marlon, which was recently acquired in Denmark, the acquisition of Finja will lead to Sika achieving a comprehensive coverage of the mortar segment across the Nordics.

Wider Customer Reach, Broader Offering : Product portfolios and customer bases are complementary, enabling significant cross-selling opportunities. This will enable Sika to serve more customers with a wider set of solutions, positioning Sika as a key supplier and one-stop shop to both direct and distribution customers.

: Product portfolios and customer bases are complementary, enabling significant cross-selling opportunities. This will enable Sika to serve more customers with a wider set of solutions, positioning Sika as a key supplier and one-stop shop to both direct and distribution customers. Expanded Production Capacity : Finja has recently invested in enhancing efficiency and production capacity at the two sites, offering ample room for scalable growth. This will enable Sika to increase its production capacity and offer a wider range of locally produced solutions to its customers, driving further growth in Sweden and other Nordic countries.

: Finja has recently invested in enhancing efficiency and production capacity at the two sites, offering ample room for scalable growth. This will enable Sika to increase its production capacity and offer a wider range of locally produced solutions to its customers, driving further growth in Sweden and other Nordic countries. Growth Platform: In addition to creating a strong foundation for Sika Sweden to expand across market segments and sales channels, Finja’s expertise in low-carbon mortars, cold climate solutions, and advanced digital tools will further enhance the combined offering. These innovations can be leveraged beyond Sweden, creating opportunities across other countries.



The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals. Closing of the acquisition is expected in the first quarter of 2026.

Christoph Ganz, Regional Manager EMEA: “The acquisition of Finja will provide us with great opportunities to increase our presence in the Nordic construction markets. With our global expertise and strong organization, we can leverage Finja’s extensive product range, wide distribution network, and innovative digital tools to unlock substantial cross-selling potential and customer benefits. We are looking forward to welcoming the Finja team to the Sika family and are excited to develop our business together in the future.”

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industrial manufacturing. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation sector toward greater environmental compatibility. With more than 34,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.76 billion in 2024.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release