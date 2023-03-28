NJIT Ranks No. 1 Public University in The New York Times College Ranking Tool

Newark, N.J., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new online tool from The New York Times ranks New Jersey Institute of Technology No. 1 among all public universities nationally when you prioritize high alumni earnings, economic mobility and academic profile.

The “Build Your Own College Rankings” tool, unveiled this week, puts 10 priorities in the hands of students, who can raise or lower them and achieve different results. The other priorities are sticker price, low net price, athletics, racial diversity, campus safety, economic diversity and party scene. You can also filter by size, location and other factors, like rate of admission and public schools.

NJIT’s results affirm its standing as a nationally ranked university that primes a diverse group of students for rewarding careers that deliver return on investment, particularly in STEM. Such attributes are recognized in favorable rankings by the likes of U.S. News & World Report, The Princeton Review, Fortune, Money and Forbes.

“Students today look for a holistic education that goes beyond acquiring the specialty STEM skills,” NJIT President Teik C. Lim said. “They want a learning experience that educates the mind, heart and soul, one that is rich in experiential learning and mastery of what I call the power skills: the ability to communicate, excel in teamwork and possess empathy. It’s important that universities respond and connect with these students to provide them with a fulfilling education that supports their personal goals.”

Interestingly, the NYT positions its tool in contrast to traditional rankings, where a publication produces results based on its determination of which criteria is most important. The Times tool puts that in the hands of users.

The tool crunches data from multiple sources on some 900 four-year colleges and universities in the U.S. More details on the database and priorities can be found on the Times methodology page.

About New Jersey Institute of Technology

