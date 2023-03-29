NewLake Capital Partners to Participate in Upcoming April 2023 Investor Conferences

NEW CANAAN, Conn., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, announced today that the management team will participate in the following April 2023 investor conferences.



GlobeSt. Net Lease Spring 2023 Conference in New York, NY

Panel: Show me the Money! How REITs are Shaping the Competitive Landscape

Moderated by Jimmy Goodman, The Boulder Group

Tuesday, April 4th at 11:00 a.m. ET

To attend, register here.

Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelics Virtual Conference

Wednesday, April 5th

Register here.

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami, FL

Panel: Debt Financing: The Industry’s White Knight in 2023

Moderated by Kevin Hart, Green Check Verified

Tuesday, April 11th at 2:40 p.m. ET

Register here.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please contact your representatives at Globe Street, Sequire, Benzinga, or email KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@kcsa.com.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Contact Information:

Lisa Meyer

Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

lmeyer@newlake.com

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter@KCSA.com

PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:

McKenna Miller

KCSA Strategic Communications

MMiller@kcsa.com

PH: (212) 896-1254