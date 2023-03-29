DraftKings Launches DK Horse App

BOSTON, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced today that DK Horse, the digital gaming operator’s first-ever horse racing product, has launched in twelve (12) states and expects to launch in additional states by the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The standalone, DK Horse-branded app allows eligible customers to access pari-mutuel wagering on horse racing. In November 2022, DraftKings and Churchill Downs Incorporated (Nasdaq: CHDN) (“CDI”) announced a multi-year agreement pursuant to which CDI’s subsidiary, TwinSpires, agreed to power the advance deposit pari-mutuel wagering technology for DK Horse.



“Together with Churchill Downs Incorporated, an industry leader with a deep-rooted history in horse racing, we will deliver an innovative, mobile customer experience,” said Jason Robins, CEO and Chairman of the Board of DraftKings. “Our goal is to provide our customers with best-in-class-sports and gaming products, and we expect DK Horse to provide a fun and new way to engage with renowned races like the upcoming Run for the Roses.”

DK Horse customers will be able to wager on some of the most renowned horse races in the U.S., including Churchill Downs’ premier racing products like the Oaks and Derby. DK Horse will also give customers the ability to handicap races, wager, and stream video of races all within their DK Horse account. Furthermore, DK Horse will offer a betting guide to inform its customers of upcoming races and the various ways to wager.

DK Horse will initially require customers to register and deposit funds into new accounts separately from their “one account, one wallet” tethered to DraftKings Sportsbook, Casino and daily fantasy sports apps.

An active member of the American Gaming Association (“AGA”), DraftKings is committed to promoting the AGA’s Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly™ public service campaign, which educates customers on responsible gaming best practices, such as establishing and adhering to a budget and only engaging with legal, regulated operators. DraftKings is committed to creating inclusive and responsible pathways for people to build, create, imagine and innovate through the DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. program.



To learn more about DK Horse, customers can visit the website here.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings’ mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world’s favorite real-money games and betting experiences. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 23 states and in Ontario, Canada. The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in 5 states and in Ontario, Canada under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in 3 states under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states, certain Canadian provinces and the United Kingdom. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR and UFC, as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, an official sports betting partner of the NBA and an authorized gaming operator of MLB. Launched in 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. In addition, DraftKings owns and operates Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company. DraftKings is committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real-money gaming with a Company-wide focus on responsible gaming and corporate social responsibility.

