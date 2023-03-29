Relay Connects to Ivans Distribution Platform to Offer BOP Quotes Through its E-Placement Platform

Milwaukee, WI., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans today announced Relay, a provider of solutions which enable the digital transformation of commercial insurance submissions, has gone live on the Ivans Distribution Platform to provide instant bindable quotes for business owner’s policy (BOP). The partnership allows Relay to provide immediate BOP quotes from commercial carriers on the platform to its broker and agent partners.

“This partnership increases the competitive edge for modern agents and brokers by digitizing the placement of property and casualty (P&C) insurance,” said Karen Redfern, Vice President of Small Commercial at Relay. “Brokerages using Relay have indicated increased process efficiencies of 50% or more. By enabling agents and brokers to receive and compare multiple quotes and generate and update Relay’s Smart Customer Proposals™ dynamically and easily, Relay streamlines the process to make small commercial more profitable.”

Ivans Distribution Platform improves the commercial lines policy lifecycle. Unlike point solutions available in the market, the Ivans solution supports both straight-through processing as well as more complex risks that require an underwriter’s attention. By using Ask Kodiak to identify market appetite as part of the process, the carrier has built customer rules with thousands of custom eligibility statements and state exclusions to ensure they are receiving higher rates of in-appetite business.

“One of our primary goals is to reduce the time and expense necessary to maintain connections between agency technology and carriers and MGAs,” said Reid Holzworth, Chief Executive Officer of Ivans. “The Ivans Distribution Platform enables that streamlined connection point between distribution partners like Relay and our growing list of clients offering digital commercial lines quoting. By providing a connection point to the largest number of carriers, we allow partners like Relay to focus on making a great user experience for their agents.”

About Ivans

Ivans is where insurance carriers, agents, and MGAs come together to grow their businesses. Every day, our 34,000 agents and 450 carrier partners plug into technology that empowers them to better determine appetite and eligibility, swiftly produce quotes, get accurate claims and commission updates, automatically communicate policy data, and connect to one another to drive new business. With easier ways to get the day’s work done, insurance professionals can open the door to more revenue without letting complexity in behind it.