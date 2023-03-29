Aspo Plc: Share Repurchase 29.3.2023

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date29.3.2023 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareASPO 
Amount2,400Shares
Average price/ share8.4789EUR
Total cost20,349.36EUR
   
   
Aspo Plc now holds a total of 18 994 shares 
including the shares repurchased on 29.3.2023 
   
   
On behalf of Aspo Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen 
   
Further information, please contact: 
Arto Meitsalo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5511 422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com
   
