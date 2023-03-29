Summary of FLSmidth & Co. A/S' Annual General Meeting

English Danish

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 9-2023

29 March 2023, Copenhagen, Denmark





On Wednesday 29 March 2023 4 PM (CEST), FLSmidth & Co A/S held its Annual General Meeting at the offices of the company, Vigerslev Allé 77, DK-2500 Valby with the following agenda:

The Board of Directors' report on the company’s activities in 2022 Presentation and approval of the 2022 Annual Report Approval of the Board of Directors’ fees:

a. Final approval of fees for 2022.

b. Preliminary determination of fees for 2023

Distribution of profits or covering of losses in accordance with the approved Annual Report Presentation of the Remuneration Report 2022 for an advisory vote Election of members to the Board of Directors Election of company auditor Proposals from the Board of Directors

8.1 – Amendment of the articles of association

8.2 – Treasury shares

Shareholder Proposal (AkademikerPension and LD Fonde) Any other business

-------------------------

Re 1: The general meeting took note of the Board of Directors' report.

Re 2: The general meeting approved the Annual Report 2022.

Re 3: Approval of Board of Directors' fees:

a: The general meeting approved the Board of Directors' fees for 2022.

b: The general meeting approved the preliminary determination of fees for 2023.

Re. 4: The Board of Directors' proposal regarding distribution of dividends with DKK 3 per share was adopted.

Re 5: The Remuneration Report 2022 was approved by advisory vote.

Re 6: The general meeting re-elected Mr. Tom Knutzen, Mads Nipper, Ms. Anne Louise Eberhard, Ms. Gillian Dawn Winckler, and Mr. Thrasyvoulos Moraitis to the board of directors. Further, Daniel Reimann was elected as a new member to the Board of Directors.

Re 7: The general meeting adopted the proposal by the Board of Directors to re-elect Ernst & Young Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as auditor in accordance with the recommendation from the audit committee.

Re 8.1: The Board of Directors’ proposal to extend the Board of Directors’ authorisations to increase the company’s share capital was approved. The authorisations are thereby extended until 29 March 2028 with a total aggregate issue of new shares of DKK 100,000,000.

Re 8.2: The proposal to authorise the Board of Directors to repurchase treasury shares until the next Annual General Meeting was approved.

Re 9: The Annual General Meeting approved the shareholder proposal from AkademikerPension and LD Fonde on communication of the company’s efforts to respect human rights and labour rights and to publish a double materiality assessment of human rights and related financial risks starting in 2024.

Re 10: No other business





The Chairman of the Annual General Meeting closed the Annual General Meeting at 5.16 PM(CEST).

52,42 % of the votes and the share capital were represented at the Annual General Meeting.

At the subsequent board meeting, the Board of Directors elected Mr. Tom Knutzen as Chair and Mr. Mads Nipper as Vice Chair.





