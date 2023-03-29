Piedmont Office Realty Trust Earns ENERGY STAR® Partner Of The Year Award For Third Year In A Row

Atlanta, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. ("Piedmont") (NYSE:PDM), an owner of Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets, today announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy have recognized the company as a 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year, marking the third year in a row that Piedmont has achieved the designation.

“We are honored to receive the 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award for the third consecutive year, ” said Brent Smith, Piedmont’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our commitment to being a leader among our peers in the commercial real estate industry is demonstrated through the delivery and ongoing management of sustainable working environments that benefit our tenants, employees, stakeholders, and local communities. Our partnership with ENERGY STAR is a critical component of these efforts.”

“As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I applaud this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs.”

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). Piedmont is a 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.