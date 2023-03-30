GBT’s 3D, Multiplanar Integrated Circuit Architecture Patent in Korea - Granted

SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), Korean 3D, Multi-Planar IC design and manufacturing technology patent application was granted on March 7, 2023 and was assigned patent #10-2508579. The semiconductor industry is a critical sector for the global economy as it underpins many modern technologies such as computers, smartphones, and smart appliances. South Korea is a significant player in the semiconductor industry, with its industry being one of the country's most successful sectors. South Korea is home to some of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturers, including Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and LG Electronics. These companies have leveraged the latest technologies to produce cutting-edge chips for a wide range of applications, from mobile devices to data centers and autonomous vehicles. One of the factors contributing to the success of the Korean semiconductor industry is the country's investment in research and development. The Korean government has made significant investments in developing its semiconductor industry, creating research institutions and offering incentives for companies to innovate. In addition, the government has provided support for semiconductor companies to expand globally, giving them access to foreign markets and capital. The Korean semiconductor industry is also known for its high-quality manufacturing processes. Korean companies are known for their strict quality control measures, which have helped them maintain a reputation for reliability and performance.



GBT’s patent for its 3D, MP microchip architecture presents a new way to design and manufacture immense size integrated circuits to fit advanced analog, digital and mixed type integrated circuits (ICs) on a silicon wafer. These methods are expected to enable advanced microchip’s design and manufacturing using significantly less silicon space. The Company’s first 3D microchip patent was filed on March 5, 2019, and granted as of December 1, 2020, by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”); U.S. Patent No. 10,854,763. The continuation application, assigned number 17102928, was filed on January 14, 2022, which application is targeted to broaden the protection of the main concepts of the intellectual property and was granted on August 9, 2022. GBT also filed a PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) application to protect the intellectual property in key countries.

The goal of GBT’s 3D, MP chip architecture is to enable the design of memory chips, CPU, GPU, AI chips on much smaller die, resulting significant cost reduction, lower power consumption and better performance. GBT plans to continue its R&D efforts in this field, with the goal of developing further innovative concepts in the integrated circuits realm during 2023.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

